Ron Rivera applauded by hospital staff after final cancer treatment

Former Carolina Panthers head coach and current Washington head coach Ron Rivera received an outpouring of support on Monday as he exited the hospital following his final chemotherapy treatment for cancer.
Rivera never missed a game. He was seen multiple times already this season being tended to on the sidelines including being assisted off the field at halftime and receiving an IV in Week 3 against the Eagles.
RELATED: Washington coach Ron Rivera has skin cancer
Rivera coached in Sunday’s 25-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Squamous cell carcinoma was what he was diagnosed with and he has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment for weeks.
Rivera and the Panthers parted ways towards the end of last season. Rivera was known in charlotte for his charitable donations and support, including the Humane Society.
LATEST HEADLINES
- NC man charged with possession of drug known as ‘monkey dust’
- U.S. Marshals called to assist in Marlboro County manhunt
- Deputies warn about scam targeting elderly residents in Murrells Inlet
- ‘We are blowing up the precedent’: Dems argue against vote to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee
- Large South Carolina events almost always OKed as COVID-19 cases climb