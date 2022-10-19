MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North & South Bowl continues its storied history with today’s announcement of the rosters for its 75th edition.

Led by North head coach Robin Bacon of Spring Valley and South head coach Justin Gentry of Chapin, the two staffs selected the top 88 available seniors for this year’s game, to be played December 10, at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

This year’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl is filled with players who have garnered college offers from around the country, including several to Power 5 programs.

The staff for each squad will arrive in Myrtle Beach on Monday, December 5, with players checking in the next day. Teams will then have four days of on-field preparation and film work prior to Saturday’s game.

That Thursday, December 8, players from both teams will be paired with local children for a holiday shopping spree at the Myrtle Beach Target. Then, on Friday, while the senior selections are at TopGolf for an evening of entertainment, the Joanne Langfitt Showcase will feature 120 of the state’s best juniors in a skills challenge at Doug Shaw.

Altogether, this prestigious event is only improving for coaches, players and their families.

“It’s bigger, better and more financially secure than ever,” Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Game Director Scott Earley said. “We’re excited about TopGolf. We’re really excited about the Joanne Langfitt Junior Showcase. We hope we can get some great weather and continue to show off the Touchstone Energy Bowl and the Joanne Langfitt Junior Showcase the best we can.”

Advance-purchase tickets are now available online at TouchstoneEnergyBowl.com/tickets for $25. On game day at the stadium, tickets will cost $30 each. School group rates will also be available through South Coaches Athletics Coaches Association. Fans in attendance at the game will also see the half-time presentation of the 2022 Mr. Football award, given to the state’s top senior football player.

TOUCHSTONE ENERGY BOWL 2022 NORTH ROSTER

No. Position Player Name Height Weight High School

2 DB Donovan Watkins 5’10 165 Fairfield Central

3 WR Tyleke Mathis 5’9 175 Saluda

4 WR Drake Sloan 5’10 165 Powdersville

5 RB Ve Morton 5’10 208 Greenwood

6 WR Keithan Washington 5’11 200 Denmark-Olar

7 DB Josiah Jeffery 6’2 215 Greenwood

8 LB Brody Tesimale 6’0 230 Catawba Ridge

9 LB Evan Javis 5’11 210 Spring Valley

10 WR Eli Merck 6’2 180 Daniel

11 QB Grayson Loftis 6’3 220 Gaffney

12 QB Bennett Judy 6’3 195 Hillcrest

14 DB Alston McGee 6’3 205 Greer

15 LB Ty Cade 6’1 205 Abbeville

17 DB Will White 6’1 180 Dorman

20 LB Peyton Little 6’0 190 Powdersville

21 DB Kaliber Hoey 5’10 175 Gaffney

22 RB A’Chean Durant 5’10 180 McCormick

23 DB Jaylen Foster 5’10 190 Emerald

24 DL Hunter Puckett 6’4 235 Westside

32 DB Travon West 5’11 170 Wren

36 DB Jacob Gary 6’1 205 Blythewood

38 LB David Wilson 6’1 210 Spring Valley

50 DL/LS Jeb Robinson 6’1 215 Hillcrest

51 OL Lawton Clamp 6’3 265 Travelers Rest

52 OL Cam Johnson 6’2 285 Seneca

53 DL Cameron Jackson 6’3 305 Spartanburg

54 OL Will Jenison 6’5 285 South Aiken

56 OL Zach Moss 6’2 270 York

59 DL Omari Davis 6’2 230 Clover

60 DL Hezekiah Kinard 6’3 280 Clinton

64 OL Kanaan Ligons 6’2 301 Ridge Spring-Monetta

68 LB Terrill Hopkins 6’3 200 C.A. Johnson

70 OL Cameron Darby 6’4 260 Belton-Honea Path

72 OL AC McMoore 6’1 290 South Pointe

74 OL Graham Smith 6’3 280 Dorman

75 K Addison Nickles 5’7 195 Abbeville

78 OL Darrell Brannon 6’5 325 Spartanburg

80 WR Kyai Cook 6’0 185 Byrnes

81 WR Cayson Elledge 5’11 175 Laurens

82 TE/DB Apollos Cook 6’3 205 Airport

84 DL Anthony Thurman 6’3 245 Blythewood

88 WR BJ Atkins 6’0 175 Christ Church

92 LB Damien Jackson 6’0 230 Northwestern

99 DL AJ Miller 6’3 260 South Pointe

TOUCHSTONE ENERGY BOWL 2022 SOUTH ROSTER

No. Position Player Name Height Weight High School

2 WR Nate Branch 5’9 160 Lower Richland

3 WR Elijah Chalmers 6’3 165 Marlboro County

4 DB Darrion Perry 5’11 170 May River

5 QB Zolten Osborne 6’2 205 Fort Dorchester

6 QB Tanner Staton 6’2 210 Brookland-Cayce

7 DB Jordan Turner 6’1 175 Goose Creek

8 DB Cameron Alston 6’3 195 Conway

9 ATH Kacy Fields 5’11 195 Beaufort

10 WR Taeshaun Sellers 6’1 190 Hannah-Pamplico

11 WR Jaylin Linder 6’4 195 Bluffton

12 WR Jake Doty 6’0 185 Myrtle Beach

14 DB Colton Phares 6’2 195 Beaufort

15 DL Jaiden Jones 5’9 195 May River

17 LB Chandler Perry 5’7 185 Dutch Fork

20 WR Justin Daniels 5’11 175 Manning

21 RB J’Shawn Anderson 6’0 170 Hartsville

22 RB Jonah Norris 5’11 205 Lexington

23 DB Brandon Cisse 6’1 175 Lakewood

24 Ath Dequan Burroughs 6’1 195 Johnsonville

32 RB Tyler Smith 6’1 210 Barnwell

36 DB Javon Gillespie 6’0 160 Ridge View

38 LB Omarion Buckmon 6’0 170 Bamberg-Ehrhardt

50 LB Jaylin Davis 5’10 195 South Florence

51 DL Anthony Grant 6’1 260 Dillon

52 DL Trenton Richardson 6’0 290 Lee Central

54 DL Timothy Castain 6’0 275 Oceanside Collegiate

56 LB Tory Gethers 6’0 205 Stratford

58 OL Josh Daniels 6’3 290 West Florence

59 DL Alijah Brown 5’10 245 Sumter

60 DL A’Monte McCray 6’4 285 Cross

62 OL Kameron Durant 6’4 300 Cane Bay

63 OL Mason Gregg 6’2 295 Sumter

64 OL She’Fon Boyd 6’1 290 Andrews

67 OL Nathan Thompson 6’3 295 Conway

68 LB Fuller Sims 6’1 200 Andrew Jackson

70 OL Blake Cooke 6’3 240 Gilbert

72 OL KenDell Brown 6’4 250 Wilson

76 DL Deamonti Garrett 6’2 250 Lower Richland

78 OL James Moseley 6’3 325 Woodland

80 WR Nigel Johnson 6’4 185 Crestwood

81 TE/H/LS Jaylin Davis 6’0 195 Lake Marion

82 TE Tracy Stephens 6’4 240 Ridge View

88 K/P Jack Weil 6’1 175 Lucy Beckham

92 DL Max Drag 6’3 235 Chapin

Courtesy: Ian Guerin, Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, North & South All-Star Game