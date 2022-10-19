MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North & South Bowl continues its storied history with today’s announcement of the rosters for its 75th edition.
Led by North head coach Robin Bacon of Spring Valley and South head coach Justin Gentry of Chapin, the two staffs selected the top 88 available seniors for this year’s game, to be played December 10, at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.
This year’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl is filled with players who have garnered college offers from around the country, including several to Power 5 programs.
The staff for each squad will arrive in Myrtle Beach on Monday, December 5, with players checking in the next day. Teams will then have four days of on-field preparation and film work prior to Saturday’s game.
That Thursday, December 8, players from both teams will be paired with local children for a holiday shopping spree at the Myrtle Beach Target. Then, on Friday, while the senior selections are at TopGolf for an evening of entertainment, the Joanne Langfitt Showcase will feature 120 of the state’s best juniors in a skills challenge at Doug Shaw.
Altogether, this prestigious event is only improving for coaches, players and their families.
“It’s bigger, better and more financially secure than ever,” Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Game Director Scott Earley said. “We’re excited about TopGolf. We’re really excited about the Joanne Langfitt Junior Showcase. We hope we can get some great weather and continue to show off the Touchstone Energy Bowl and the Joanne Langfitt Junior Showcase the best we can.”
Advance-purchase tickets are now available online at TouchstoneEnergyBowl.com/tickets for $25. On game day at the stadium, tickets will cost $30 each. School group rates will also be available through South Coaches Athletics Coaches Association. Fans in attendance at the game will also see the half-time presentation of the 2022 Mr. Football award, given to the state’s top senior football player.
TOUCHSTONE ENERGY BOWL 2022 NORTH ROSTER
No. Position Player Name Height Weight High School
2 DB Donovan Watkins 5’10 165 Fairfield Central
3 WR Tyleke Mathis 5’9 175 Saluda
4 WR Drake Sloan 5’10 165 Powdersville
5 RB Ve Morton 5’10 208 Greenwood
6 WR Keithan Washington 5’11 200 Denmark-Olar
7 DB Josiah Jeffery 6’2 215 Greenwood
8 LB Brody Tesimale 6’0 230 Catawba Ridge
9 LB Evan Javis 5’11 210 Spring Valley
10 WR Eli Merck 6’2 180 Daniel
11 QB Grayson Loftis 6’3 220 Gaffney
12 QB Bennett Judy 6’3 195 Hillcrest
14 DB Alston McGee 6’3 205 Greer
15 LB Ty Cade 6’1 205 Abbeville
17 DB Will White 6’1 180 Dorman
20 LB Peyton Little 6’0 190 Powdersville
21 DB Kaliber Hoey 5’10 175 Gaffney
22 RB A’Chean Durant 5’10 180 McCormick
23 DB Jaylen Foster 5’10 190 Emerald
24 DL Hunter Puckett 6’4 235 Westside
32 DB Travon West 5’11 170 Wren
36 DB Jacob Gary 6’1 205 Blythewood
38 LB David Wilson 6’1 210 Spring Valley
50 DL/LS Jeb Robinson 6’1 215 Hillcrest
51 OL Lawton Clamp 6’3 265 Travelers Rest
52 OL Cam Johnson 6’2 285 Seneca
53 DL Cameron Jackson 6’3 305 Spartanburg
54 OL Will Jenison 6’5 285 South Aiken
56 OL Zach Moss 6’2 270 York
59 DL Omari Davis 6’2 230 Clover
60 DL Hezekiah Kinard 6’3 280 Clinton
64 OL Kanaan Ligons 6’2 301 Ridge Spring-Monetta
68 LB Terrill Hopkins 6’3 200 C.A. Johnson
70 OL Cameron Darby 6’4 260 Belton-Honea Path
72 OL AC McMoore 6’1 290 South Pointe
74 OL Graham Smith 6’3 280 Dorman
75 K Addison Nickles 5’7 195 Abbeville
78 OL Darrell Brannon 6’5 325 Spartanburg
80 WR Kyai Cook 6’0 185 Byrnes
81 WR Cayson Elledge 5’11 175 Laurens
82 TE/DB Apollos Cook 6’3 205 Airport
84 DL Anthony Thurman 6’3 245 Blythewood
88 WR BJ Atkins 6’0 175 Christ Church
92 LB Damien Jackson 6’0 230 Northwestern
99 DL AJ Miller 6’3 260 South Pointe
TOUCHSTONE ENERGY BOWL 2022 SOUTH ROSTER
No. Position Player Name Height Weight High School
2 WR Nate Branch 5’9 160 Lower Richland
3 WR Elijah Chalmers 6’3 165 Marlboro County
4 DB Darrion Perry 5’11 170 May River
5 QB Zolten Osborne 6’2 205 Fort Dorchester
6 QB Tanner Staton 6’2 210 Brookland-Cayce
7 DB Jordan Turner 6’1 175 Goose Creek
8 DB Cameron Alston 6’3 195 Conway
9 ATH Kacy Fields 5’11 195 Beaufort
10 WR Taeshaun Sellers 6’1 190 Hannah-Pamplico
11 WR Jaylin Linder 6’4 195 Bluffton
12 WR Jake Doty 6’0 185 Myrtle Beach
14 DB Colton Phares 6’2 195 Beaufort
15 DL Jaiden Jones 5’9 195 May River
17 LB Chandler Perry 5’7 185 Dutch Fork
20 WR Justin Daniels 5’11 175 Manning
21 RB J’Shawn Anderson 6’0 170 Hartsville
22 RB Jonah Norris 5’11 205 Lexington
23 DB Brandon Cisse 6’1 175 Lakewood
24 Ath Dequan Burroughs 6’1 195 Johnsonville
32 RB Tyler Smith 6’1 210 Barnwell
36 DB Javon Gillespie 6’0 160 Ridge View
38 LB Omarion Buckmon 6’0 170 Bamberg-Ehrhardt
50 LB Jaylin Davis 5’10 195 South Florence
51 DL Anthony Grant 6’1 260 Dillon
52 DL Trenton Richardson 6’0 290 Lee Central
54 DL Timothy Castain 6’0 275 Oceanside Collegiate
56 LB Tory Gethers 6’0 205 Stratford
58 OL Josh Daniels 6’3 290 West Florence
59 DL Alijah Brown 5’10 245 Sumter
60 DL A’Monte McCray 6’4 285 Cross
62 OL Kameron Durant 6’4 300 Cane Bay
63 OL Mason Gregg 6’2 295 Sumter
64 OL She’Fon Boyd 6’1 290 Andrews
67 OL Nathan Thompson 6’3 295 Conway
68 LB Fuller Sims 6’1 200 Andrew Jackson
70 OL Blake Cooke 6’3 240 Gilbert
72 OL KenDell Brown 6’4 250 Wilson
76 DL Deamonti Garrett 6’2 250 Lower Richland
78 OL James Moseley 6’3 325 Woodland
80 WR Nigel Johnson 6’4 185 Crestwood
81 TE/H/LS Jaylin Davis 6’0 195 Lake Marion
82 TE Tracy Stephens 6’4 240 Ridge View
88 K/P Jack Weil 6’1 175 Lucy Beckham
92 DL Max Drag 6’3 235 Chapin
Courtesy: Ian Guerin, Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, North & South All-Star Game