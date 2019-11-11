Round 1 Play of the Week – Dillon’s Kydrick Brown

DILLON, SC (WBTW) — With the regular season behind us the SCISA and SCHSL playoffs got underway on Friday night and through all of the games and plays Dillon’s Kydrick Brown is awarded our first postseason play of the week.

Brown had this tip drill interception in the first quarter of the Wildcats big win over Waccamaw on Friday night. Dillon scored a season high 61 while the defense gave up only six points. The Wildcats will play Wade Hampton next on Friday.

Trinity-Byrnes Nick Jones finished second with Conway’s Xavier Kinlaw ending up in third.