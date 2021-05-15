Round up: Saturday High school baseball and softball scores

WBTW (MYRTLE BEACH) – The chase to states started this week for both SCHSL baseball and softball.

The following are scores from Saturday’s first round.

BASEBALL

Wando 12, Socastee 0

Braves will host Lexington Monday at 6:00 in an elimination game.

James Island 3, North Myrtle Beach 1

Chiefs will travel to play Hartsville Monday in an elimination game.

Airport 10, Hartsville 9

Red Foxes will host North Myrtle Beach on Monday.

May River 3, South Florence 2

The Bruins will host North Augusta Monday in an elimination game.

Strom Thurmond 5, Marlboro County 2

Bulldogs will play Bishop England in an elimination game.

East Clarendon 10, Charleston Math & Science 0

The Wolverines will host Green Sea Floyds Monday in the winners bracket.

Lake View 24, Lowcounty Leadership 4

Wild Gators will play Monday in the winners bracket.

SOFTBALL

Berkeley 11, Socastee 0

Braves will play Lexington Monday in an elimination game.

South Florence 5, Midland Valley 4

Bruins travel to Colleton County on Monday to play in the winners bracket.

Darlington 6, James Island 0

The Lady Falcons host North Augusta Monday in the winners bracket.

Hanahan 4, Aynor 3

Lady Jackets play Monday in an elimination game.

Dillon 11, Oceanside Collegiate 1

Lady Cats play Monday in the winners bracket.

Andrew Jackson 5, Latta 0

Lady Vikings play Monday in an elimination game.

Johnsonville 16, Palmetto Scholars 1

Lady Flashes play Monday in the winners bracket.