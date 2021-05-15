Round up: Saturday High school baseball and softball scores

WBTW (MYRTLE BEACH) – The chase to states started this week for both SCHSL baseball and softball.
The following are scores from Saturday’s first round.
BASEBALL
Wando 12, Socastee 0
Braves will host Lexington Monday at 6:00 in an elimination game.
James Island 3, North Myrtle Beach 1
Chiefs will travel to play Hartsville Monday in an elimination game.
Airport 10, Hartsville 9
Red Foxes will host North Myrtle Beach on Monday.
May River 3, South Florence 2
The Bruins will host North Augusta Monday in an elimination game.
Strom Thurmond 5, Marlboro County 2
Bulldogs will play Bishop England in an elimination game.
East Clarendon 10, Charleston Math & Science 0
The Wolverines will host Green Sea Floyds Monday in the winners bracket.
Lake View 24, Lowcounty Leadership 4
Wild Gators will play Monday in the winners bracket.
SOFTBALL
Berkeley 11, Socastee 0
Braves will play Lexington Monday in an elimination game.
South Florence 5, Midland Valley 4
Bruins travel to Colleton County on Monday to play in the winners bracket.
Darlington 6, James Island 0
The Lady Falcons host North Augusta Monday in the winners bracket.
Hanahan 4, Aynor 3
Lady Jackets play Monday in an elimination game.
Dillon 11, Oceanside Collegiate 1
Lady Cats play Monday in the winners bracket.
Andrew Jackson 5, Latta 0
Lady Vikings play Monday in an elimination game.
Johnsonville 16, Palmetto Scholars 1
Lady Flashes play Monday in the winners bracket.