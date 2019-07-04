Ryan Blaney Unveils Southern 500 Throwback Car for Darlington

DARLINGTON – (WBTW) – On Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR Monster Energy Series driver Ryan Blaney and Team Penske unveiled his ride for the Southern 500 in September. He will pay tribute to Michael Waltrip’s Pennzoil car from 1991 to 1995. It features the bright yellow paint with the black lettering. Waltrip never won the Southern 500, but won the Daytona 500 in 2001 and 2003.

Blaney is just 25 years old and has 2 wins on the Cup series with 48 top ten finishes.

The 2019 edition of the Southern 500 in Darlington will be on Sunday, September the 1st at 6pm.