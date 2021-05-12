S.C. Baseball Coaches Association state poll, May 12

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (May 12, 2021) - Due to inclement weather in the surrounding area, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans game with the Augusta GreenJackets on Wednesday, May 12 has been postponed. The two will play a doubleheader featuring two seven-inning games on Saturday, May 15, with game one starting at 4:05 p.m. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. for the 4:05 p.m. first pitch. The second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Coverage will begin at 3:45 on the Pelicans Baseball Network, which is available to listen here and the video stream on MiLB.TV.

Saturday will feature a Sippin’ Saturday courtesy of RipTydz. The promotion includes $1 Bud and Bud Light 12oz. cans, $2 glasses of Duplin Winery wine, and $25 mega mug mixed drinks (48oz.). These drink special will run from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.