S.C. Baseball Coaches Association state poll, May 12

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – Below are the final statewide rankings for our South Carolina public school baseball teams. Our local squads are in bold and will be playing in the postseason later this weekend.
Class 5A Rankings:
1. Blythewood
2. Dutch Fork
3. Berkeley
4. Summerville
5. Lexington
6. Socastee
7. Hillcrest
8. Boiling Springs
9. Dorman
T10. JL Mann/Byrnes
Class 4A Rankings:
1. AC Flora
2. Easley
3. South Florence
4. Hartsville
5. Laurens
6. Eastside
7. James Island
8. North Augusta
9. York
T10. North Myrtle Beach/Airport
Class 3A Rankings:
1. Hanahan
2. Chapman
3. Powdersville
4. Strom Thurmond
5. Daniel
6. Georgetown
7. Blue Ridge
8. Lakewood
9. Bishop England
10. West Oak
Class 2A Rankings:
1. Landrum
2. Legion Collegiate
3. Gray Collegiate
4. Crescent
5. Andrew Jackson
6. Abbeville
7. Chesnee
8. Buford
9. Chesterfield
T10. Barnwell/Latta
Class 1A Rankings:
1. Southside Christian
2. East Clarendon
3. Lewisville
4. Green Sea-Floyds
5. Whitmire
6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
7. Lake View
8. Ridge Spring-Monetta
9. Branchville
10. Dixie