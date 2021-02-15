S.C. Football Coaches Association names Palmetto Champions’ winners

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Football Coaches Association honored 26 players and 10 coaches for their annual Palmetto Champions All-Star Football Team. Due to COVID 19, the annual banquet was cancelled.
BACKS and LINEMEN
|DIVISION
|CATEGORY
|PLAYER NAME
|PLAYER SCHOOL
|AAAAA Upper State
|Back
|Chance Black
|Dorman High School
|Lineman
|Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
|Gaffney High School
|AAAAA Lower State
|Back
|Kyle Watkins
|Carolina Forest High School
|Lineman
|Thornton Gentry
|Chapin High School
|AAAA Upper State
|Back
|Eriq Rice
|A C Flora High School
|Lineman
|Jaydon Collins
|Greer High School
|AAAA Lower State
|Back
|Dariyan Pendergrass
|Hartsville High School
|Lineman
|Chase Simmons
|North Myrtle Beach High School
|AAA Upper State
|Back
|Wise Segars & Jackson Crosby
|Daniel High School &Daniel High School
|Lineman
|Jatius Geer
|Belton Honea Path High School
|AAA Lower State
|Back
|Colton Mason
|Gilbert High School
|Lineman
|Donovan Edwards
|Camden High School
|AA Upper State
|Back
|Cruz Temple
|Abbeville High School
|Lineman
|Davis Sutherland
|Abbeville High School
|AA Lower State
|Back
|Keshaun Williams
|Andrews High School
|Lineman
|Will Jeffcoat
|Pelion High School
|A Upper State
|Back
|Javier Rudolph
|Williston Elko High School
|Lineman
|Justin Hodges
|McCormick High School
|A Lower State
|Back
|Jaylen Reeves
|Whale Branch High School
|Lineman
|Tyson McFadden
|Johnsonville High School
|SPECIALIST
|DIVISION
|POSITION
|PLAYER NAME
|PLAYER SCHOOL
|AAAAA
|K
|Kanoah Vinesett
|Northwestern High School
|AAAA
|K/P
|Bryce Earley
|Westside High School
|AAA
|KR
|Josiah Benson
|Daniel High School
|AA
|P/LS
|Eli Durham
|Andrews High School
|A
|K/P
|Henry Tome
|Whale Branch High School
COACHES
|DIVISION
|COACH
|COACHES NAME
|COACHES SCHOOL
|AAAAA Upper State
|Coach
|Page Wofford
|Northwestern High School
|AAAAA Lower State
|Coach
|Tom Knotts
|Dutch Fork High School
|AAAA Upper State
|Coach
|Dustin Curtis
|AC Flora High School
|AAAA Lower State
|Coach
|Matt Reel
|North Myrtle Beach High School
|AAA Upper State
|Coach
|Jeff Fruster
|Daniel High School
|AAA Lower State
|Coach
|Brian Rimpf
|Camden High School
|AA Upper State
|Coach
|Jamie Nickles
|Abbeville High School
|AA Lower State
|Coach
|Randall State
|Marion High School
|A Upper State
|Coach
|Mike Sonneborn
|Southside Christian High School
|A Lower State
|Coach
|Daryl King
|Lake View High School
From the list of honorees, several overall awards were announced including:
Specialist of the Year: Kanoah Vinesett, Northwestern High School
Back of the Year: Jackson Crosby, Daniel High School
Lineman of the Year: Thornton Gentry, Chapin High School
Coach of the Year: Page Wofford, Northwestern High School