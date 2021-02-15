S.C. Football Coaches Association names Palmetto Champions’ winners

Carolina Forest Quarterback Kyle Watkins was named the Class 5A Lower State back of the year by the SCFCA on Monday.

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Football Coaches Association honored 26 players and 10 coaches for their annual Palmetto Champions All-Star Football Team.  Due to COVID 19, the annual banquet was cancelled.

                                                          
BACKS and LINEMEN
DIVISIONCATEGORYPLAYER NAMEPLAYER SCHOOL
AAAAA Upper StateBackChance BlackDorman High School
 LinemanTyrion Ingram-DawkinsGaffney High School
AAAAA Lower StateBackKyle WatkinsCarolina Forest High School
 LinemanThornton GentryChapin High School
AAAA Upper StateBackEriq RiceA C Flora High School
 LinemanJaydon CollinsGreer High School
AAAA Lower StateBackDariyan PendergrassHartsville High School
 LinemanChase SimmonsNorth Myrtle Beach High School
AAA Upper StateBackWise Segars & Jackson CrosbyDaniel High School &Daniel High School
 LinemanJatius GeerBelton Honea Path High School
AAA Lower StateBackColton MasonGilbert High School
 LinemanDonovan EdwardsCamden High School
AA Upper StateBackCruz TempleAbbeville High School
 LinemanDavis SutherlandAbbeville High School
AA Lower StateBackKeshaun WilliamsAndrews High School
 LinemanWill JeffcoatPelion High School
A Upper StateBackJavier RudolphWilliston Elko High School
 LinemanJustin HodgesMcCormick High School
A Lower StateBackJaylen ReevesWhale Branch High School
 LinemanTyson McFaddenJohnsonville High School
 
SPECIALIST
DIVISIONPOSITIONPLAYER NAMEPLAYER SCHOOL
AAAAAKKanoah VinesettNorthwestern High School
AAAAK/PBryce EarleyWestside High School
AAAKRJosiah BensonDaniel High School
AAP/LSEli DurhamAndrews High School
AK/PHenry TomeWhale Branch High School

COACHES
DIVISIONCOACHCOACHES NAMECOACHES SCHOOL
AAAAA Upper StateCoachPage WoffordNorthwestern High School
AAAAA Lower StateCoachTom KnottsDutch Fork High School
AAAA Upper StateCoachDustin CurtisAC Flora High School
AAAA Lower StateCoachMatt ReelNorth Myrtle Beach High School
AAA Upper StateCoachJeff FrusterDaniel High School
AAA Lower StateCoachBrian RimpfCamden High School
AA Upper StateCoachJamie NicklesAbbeville High School
AA Lower StateCoachRandall StateMarion High School
A Upper StateCoachMike SonnebornSouthside Christian High School
A Lower StateCoachDaryl KingLake View High School

From the list of honorees, several overall awards were announced including:

Specialist of the Year:         Kanoah Vinesett, Northwestern High School

Back of the Year:                Jackson Crosby, Daniel High School

Lineman of the Year:          Thornton Gentry, Chapin High School

Coach of the Year:              Page Wofford, Northwestern High School 

