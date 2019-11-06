SC Football Hall of Fame announces Blanchard-Rogers trophy finalists

West Florence grad and Chattanooga running back Ailym Ford is one of several Palmetto State stars up for the Blanchard-Rogers trophy in 2019.

Greenville, SC: Each fall the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) announces its top finalists for the recipient of the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy (South Carolina’s Heisman) presented by Hale’s Jewelers, which goes out to the most outstanding collegiate player of the year that has South Carolina ties. This year our scouts evaluated over 400 players throughout the nation to name a top 20. The winner is derived from a vote of its members (fan members, sports media, and its Boards and Executive Team). Online voting at https://scfootballhof.org/membership/vote/ will begin November 11, 2019 and close on December 9, 2019.

The Blanchard-Rogers Trophy is planned to be awarded at the organization’s annual Enshrinement Banquet on April 2, 2020 at the Hilton Greenville. Current Clemson running back Travis Etienne, Jr., Rock Hill native and Oklahoma State standout quarterback Mason Rudolph, and former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson are past recipients of the trophy. The Blanchard-Rogers Trophy is hand crafted by local artist Ryan Calloway of Creative Iron Works and was put into commission in 2016. This will be the seventh straight year the organization has honored the collegiate player of the year from South Carolina.

The SCFHOF encourages the football fans of South Carolina to engage with the vote of this year’s recipient, the Class of 2020, and support the organizations community programs by becoming a member at https://scfootballhof.org/membership/join/.

2019 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy Finalists

· Bryant, Kelly (QB/Missouri/Calhoun Falls, SC/Grad)

· Byrd, Rashad (LB/Georgia Southern/N. Augusta, SC/R-JR)

· Edwards, Bryan (WR/South Carolina/Conway, SC/SR)

· Etienne, Travis (RB/Clemson/Jennings, LA/JR)

· Eubanks III, Willie (LB/The Citadel/Augusta, GA/JR)

· Ford, Ailym (RB/UT-Chattanooga/Florence, SC/FR)

· Goodwin, Tyrell (DL/SC State/Columbia, SC/SR)

· Haney, Chauncy (LB/North Greenville/Irmo, SC/SR)

· Jordan, Keito (DE/Newberry/Hopkins, SC/SR)

· Kinlaw, Javon (DT/South Carolina/Charleston, SC/SR)

· Lawrence, Trevor (QB/Clemson/Cartersville, GA/SO)

· Marable, “CJ” Torrance (RB/Coastal Carolina/Decatur, GA/JR)

· Martin, Jah’Maine (RB/NC A&T/Conway, SC/R-JR)

· Patton, Jerko’ya (RB/Limestone College/Charlotte, NC/SO)

· Rainey, Brandon (QB/The Citadel/Acworth, GA/JR)

· Salley, Nick (DE/Charleston Southern/Walterboro, SC/SR)

· Simmons, Isaiah (LB/Clemson/Olathe, KS/R-JR)

· Wells, Rogan (QB/Valdosta St./Fort Mill, SC/R-SO)

· Wonnum, DJ (DE/South Carolina/Stone Mountain, GA/SR)

· Wynn, Devin (RB/Furman/Greensboro, GA/JR)

About

The SCFHOF is a 501 (c)(3) tax-exempt non-profit charitable organization whose mission is to honor the state of South Carolina’s football legends, and be a catalyst for youth, workforce, and community development.

