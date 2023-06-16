MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Shrine Bowl Combine will be held on July 15th at 10:00 a.m. at Brookland-Cayce High School. The invite-only combine provides high school football athletes the opportunity to work out and highlight their skills in front of college coaches and recruiters.
QB
Devin Grainger – Conway
OL
Phil McLean – Carolina Forest
Josiah Thompson – Dillon
Brady Pickett – Myrtle Beach
RB
Carmello McDaniel – Hartsville
WR
Jyron Waiters – Wilson
DE
Chantwan Harkless – South Florence
Kito Douglass – Wilson
NG
Lorenzo Pressley-McFadden – Lake City
ILB
Franklin Emerson – West Florence
S
Quay’Sheed Scott – Marion
Quincy Rhodes – South Florence
Dirrick Goodman – South Florence
Kelvin Hunter – West Florence