MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Shrine Bowl Combine will be held on July 15th at 10:00 a.m. at Brookland-Cayce High School. The invite-only combine provides high school football athletes the opportunity to work out and highlight their skills in front of college coaches and recruiters.

QB

Devin Grainger – Conway

OL

Phil McLean – Carolina Forest

Josiah Thompson – Dillon

Brady Pickett – Myrtle Beach

RB

Carmello McDaniel – Hartsville

WR

Jyron Waiters – Wilson

DE

Chantwan Harkless – South Florence

Kito Douglass – Wilson

NG

Lorenzo Pressley-McFadden – Lake City

ILB

Franklin Emerson – West Florence

S

Quay’Sheed Scott – Marion

Quincy Rhodes – South Florence

Dirrick Goodman – South Florence

Kelvin Hunter – West Florence