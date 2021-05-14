SCBCA announces all-state baseball teams, Cannarella named co-player of the year

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association announced their all-state teams today from Class A to Class 5A. Below are all the statewide representatives. Hartsville’s Cam Cannarella was named the state’s co-player of the year and the Class 4A player of the year! The first set of BOLDed players are each of the individual region players of the year. Our local kids are in BOLD below those region players of the year.
Class 5A All-State Team:
Alex Smalls-West Ashley
Gabe Rogers-Byrnes
Will Holmes-Boiling Springs
Zach Cowan -Blythewood
Will Taylor-Dutch Fork
Maddux Smith-Socastee
Tristan Bissetta-JL Mann
Chevy Wrenn-Berkeley
Nathan Hall-Lexington
Wyatt Stone- Hillcrest
Wyatt Evans-JL Mann
Wells Sykes -Lexington
Tristan Smith-Boiling Springs
Justin Lehman-Nation Ford
Gabe Simmons-Nation Ford
Jay Metts-Dutch Fork
Ethan Salak-St. James
Campbell Smithwick-Conway
Cole Messina-Summerville
TJ White -Dorman
Matthew Becker- Chapin
Ty Dooley-Blythewood
Aidan Hunter-Summerville
Mac James- Conway
Colin Elmore-Hillcrest
Hudson Lee-Dorman
Davis Wright-Blythewood
Tyler Christmas -Fort Dorchester
PJ Morlando -Summerville
Class 4A All-State Team:
Cam Cannarella-Hartsville
Kasten Harvey-Easley
Britton Adams-York
John Allen Forrester-Airport
Rhogue Wallace-Beaufort
Will Morris-Lugoff- Elgin
Brody Fowler-Eastside
David Mershon-Eastside
Trevor Testerman-Catawba Ridge
Jack Reynolds-AC Flora
Blake Palyok-Airport
Aydin Palmer-South Florence
Darrin Horn-May River
Ben Freeman-Easley
Garrett Dill-Greer
Cooper Parks-York
Corbin Wright-Airport
Phillips Daniels-AC Flora
Hogan Garner-James Island
Billy Barlow-North Myrtle Beach
Davis Rivers-AC Flora
Shane Keup-Dreher
Burgess Gurganus-North Myrtle Beach
Josh Woody-Easley
Class 3A All-State Team:
Daniel Brooks-Bishop England
Ricky Montalvo-Chapman
Kurt Rogers-West Oak
Pep Jordan-Georgetown
Landon Beverly-Aynor
Ashby Vining-Gilbert
Colby Doolittle-Mid-Carolina
Trey Bright-Lake City
Willie Jeter-Union County
Chase Loggins-Bishop England
Austin Stephens-West Oak
Talmedge LeCroy-BHP
Justin Seat-Georgetown
Carson Grainger-Loris
Kamari Anderson-Lower Richland
Camden Troyer-Powdersville
David Lewis-Blue Ridge
Clay Alberson-Palmetto
Edwin Amerson-Gilbert
Caleb Jones-Strom Thurmond
Skyler King-Brookland-Cayce
Ty Marshall-Brookland-Cayce
Shamontae Burgess-Lake City
Hayden Thomas-Brookland-Cayce
Class 2A All-State Team:
Evan Siary-Landrum
Tripp Williams-Philip Simmons
Kyle Percival-Andrew Jackson High School
Preston Tyler-Latta
Weston Sandifer-Barnwell
Dom McIntosh-Gray Collegiate
Turner Thackston-Gray Collegiate
Tyler Overholt-Abbeville
Will McClellan-Crescent
Tristan Skipper-Philip Simmons
Jake Herndon-Woodland
Evan Sellars-Abbeville
Brody Linker-Crescent
Johnathan Gordon-Cheraw
Joey Hylinski-Legion Collegiate
Ethan Belk-Legion Collegiate
Will Atkinson-Central
Josh Adams-Chesterfield
Brent Stukes-Gray Collegiate
Andy Chavez-Batesburg Leesville
Alex Wimberly-St. Joe’s
Noah Hyder-Landrum
Cooper Gentry-Landrum
Jonah Epps-Chesnee
Class 1A All-State Team:
Casey Stevens-Whitmire
Kyler Odom-East Clarendon
Orry Burt-Williston-Elko
Jacob Crabb-Palmetto Scholars
Noah Carter-Lake View
Ben Coyle-Lewisville
Seth Pittington-McBee
Cade Mitchell-Bamberg-Erhardt
Thomas Skipper-Lake View
Brock Holder-Southside Christian
Brady Boyle-McBee
Grant Barrineau-East Clarendon
Ronnie Nester-Branchville
Dawson Holsemback-Ridge Spring-Monetta
Clay Schaffer-Low Country Leadership
Dalton Stround-Green Sea-Floyds
Caleb Simnpson-Dixie
Peyton Crumpton-Whitmire
Jayden Barnes-Lewisville
Raulston McKenzie-East Clarendon
Chandler BrownBamberg-Erhardt
Jalen Johnson-Branchville
Jaquan Dixon-Green Sea-Floyds
Tyler Harof-Southside Christian
Courtesy – South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association