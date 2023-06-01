COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The final South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association (SCBCA) state rankings were released. Below are the final top 10 from Class 5A down to Class 1A across the state for the South Carolina High School League.
SCHSL Class 5A:
1. River Bluff
2. Blythewood
3. Summerville
4. Boiling Springs
5. Berkeley
6. TL Hanna
7. Lexington
8. Wando
9. Clover
10. Carolina Forest
SCHSL Class 4A:
1. Catawba Ridge
2. North Myrtle Beach
3. Greenville
4. South Florence
5. Laurens
6. Greenwood
7. Lugoff-Elgin
8. James Island
9. West Florence
10. Riverside
SCHSL Class 3A:
1. Clinton
2. Hanahan
3. Brookland-Cayce
4. Seneca
5. Beaufort
6. Belton-Honea Path
7. Dreher
8. Union
9. Blue Ridge
10. Georgetown
SCHSL Class 2A:
1. Oceanside Collegiate
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Mid Carolina
4. Andrew Jackson
5. Pelion
6. North Central
7. Strom Thurmond
8. Cheraw
9. Wade Hampton
10. Abbeville
SCHSL Class 1A:
1. Southside Christian
2. Lake View
3. Christ Church
4. St. Joseph’s
5. East Clarendon
6. Branchville
7. Latta
8. Ware Shoals
9. Lewisville
10. Dixie