COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association (SCBCA) released their preseason high school baseball rankings on Monday. A number of our Grand Strand and Pee Dee squads find themselves in the top 10. Below is the statewide list.
SCBCA Class 5A:
1. Berkeley
2. Summerville
3. River Bluff
4. Fort Mill
5. Lexington
6. Clover
7. Blythewood
8. Carolina Forest
9. Boiling Springs
T10. JL Mann/West Ashley
SCBCA Class 4A:
1. Eastside
2. AC Flora
3. Catawba Ridge
4. James Island
5. North Myrtle Beach
6. Laurens
7. Hartsville
8. Greenwood
9. South Florence
T10. Lugoff-Elgin/North Augusta
SCBCA Class 3A:
1. Chapman
2. Brookland-Cayce
3. Powdersville
4. Hanahan
5. Blue Ridge
6. Seneca
7. Gilbert
8. Aynor
9. Crescent
10. Clinton
SCBCA Class 2A:
1. Oceanside Collegiate
2. Andrew Jackson
3. Gray Collegiate
4. Mid Carolina
5. Strom Thurmond
6. Woodland
7. Batesburg-Leesville
8. Abbeville
9. Liberty
10. Bishop England
SCBCA Class 1A:
1. Southside Christian
2. Lake View
3. Johnsonville
4. Christ Church
5. St. Joseph’s
6. Latta
7. Lewisville
8. Lamar
9. Branchville
10. Bamberg-Erhardt