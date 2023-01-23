COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association (SCBCA) released their preseason high school baseball rankings on Monday. A number of our Grand Strand and Pee Dee squads find themselves in the top 10. Below is the statewide list.

SCBCA Class 5A:

1. Berkeley

2. Summerville

3. River Bluff

4. Fort Mill

5. Lexington

6. Clover

7. Blythewood

8. Carolina Forest

9. Boiling Springs

T10. JL Mann/West Ashley

SCBCA Class 4A:

1. Eastside

2. AC Flora

3. Catawba Ridge

4. James Island

5. North Myrtle Beach

6. Laurens

7. Hartsville

8. Greenwood

9. South Florence

T10. Lugoff-Elgin/North Augusta

SCBCA Class 3A:

1. Chapman

2. Brookland-Cayce

3. Powdersville

4. Hanahan

5. Blue Ridge

6. Seneca

7. Gilbert

8. Aynor

9. Crescent

10. Clinton

SCBCA Class 2A:

1. Oceanside Collegiate

2. Andrew Jackson

3. Gray Collegiate

4. Mid Carolina

5. Strom Thurmond

6. Woodland

7. Batesburg-Leesville

8. Abbeville

9. Liberty

10. Bishop England

SCBCA Class 1A:

1. Southside Christian

2. Lake View

3. Johnsonville

4. Christ Church

5. St. Joseph’s

6. Latta

7. Lewisville

8. Lamar

9. Branchville

10. Bamberg-Erhardt