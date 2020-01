SCBCA high school basketball rankings – January 27

FLORENCE, SC – For the second time this season, Francis Marion University junior forward Kiana Adderton has been selected as the Peach Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Adderton led the resurgent Patriots to three wins last week, and four in a row altogether. The Myrtle Beach native averaged 22.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.0 steal per game. She shot 48 percent from the field and 89 percent (16-of-18) from the line.