COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association (SCBCA) posted their final state rankings for the 2022 season on Wednesday afternoon. Below are the Top 10 in each of the SCHSL classes from 5A to 1A with our local teams inbold.

Class 5A:

1. Berkeley

2. Fort Mill

3. Blythewood

4. Lexington

5. River Bluff

6. TL Hanna

7. Chapin

8. Summerville

9. Boiling Springs

10. Dorman

Class 4A:

1. Eastside

2. Hartsville

3. AC Flora

4. Airport

5. James Island

6. Laurens

7. Dreher

8. Catawba Ridge

9. Beaufort

10. Easley

Class 3A:

1. Oceanside Collegiate

2. Chapman

3. Brookland-Cayce

4. Powdersville

5. Clinton

6. Hanahan

7. Seneca

8. Gilbert

9. Aynor

10. Strom Thurmond

Class 2A:

1. Andrew Jackson

2. Gray Collegiate

3. St. Joseph’s

4. Phillip Simmons

5. Chesterfield

6. Woodland

7. Abbeville

8. Buford

9. Barnwell

10. Chesnee

Class 1A:

1. Southside Christian

2. Johnsonville

3. Lewisville

4. East Clarendon

5. Green Sea-Floyds

6. Dixie

7. Whitmire

8. Branchville

9. Ware Shoals

10. Lake View