COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association (SCBCA) posted their final state rankings for the 2022 season on Wednesday afternoon. Below are the Top 10 in each of the SCHSL classes from 5A to 1A with our local teams inbold.
Class 5A:
1. Berkeley
2. Fort Mill
3. Blythewood
4. Lexington
5. River Bluff
6. TL Hanna
7. Chapin
8. Summerville
9. Boiling Springs
10. Dorman
Class 4A:
1. Eastside
2. Hartsville
3. AC Flora
4. Airport
5. James Island
6. Laurens
7. Dreher
8. Catawba Ridge
9. Beaufort
10. Easley
Class 3A:
1. Oceanside Collegiate
2. Chapman
3. Brookland-Cayce
4. Powdersville
5. Clinton
6. Hanahan
7. Seneca
8. Gilbert
9. Aynor
10. Strom Thurmond
Class 2A:
1. Andrew Jackson
2. Gray Collegiate
3. St. Joseph’s
4. Phillip Simmons
5. Chesterfield
6. Woodland
7. Abbeville
8. Buford
9. Barnwell
10. Chesnee
Class 1A:
1. Southside Christian
2. Johnsonville
3. Lewisville
4. East Clarendon
5. Green Sea-Floyds
6. Dixie
7. Whitmire
8. Branchville
9. Ware Shoals
10. Lake View