COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association (SCBCA) released their full all-state teams and players of the year in each classification this afternoon. East Clarendon and Gamecock commit Talaysia Cooper was named the SCHSL Class A girls player of the year. Carvers Bay senior guard Tevin Young was named the co-player of the year in the SCHSL Class A boys. Below are the full statewide teams.
2022 5A Boys SCBCA All-State Team
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Gregory “GG” Jackson II, Ridge View
Noah Clowney, Dorman
Cam Scott, Lexington
Robert McLeod, Cane Bay
Caleb Byrd, Mauldin
Nakeem Isaac, Sumter
Kyle Neibch, Fort Mill
Yannick Smith, Summerville
Demetris McKelvey, Fort Dorchester
Pharrell Boyogueno, Riverside
Houston Jones, Dutch Fork
Drake Downs, Mauldin
Jonah Nesmith, Carolina Forest
Jordyn Surratt, Dorman
Lawrence Bartee, Clover
Gabe Tooper, Fort Mill
2022 4A Boys SCBCA All-State Team
Player of the Year: Collin Murray-Boyles, AC Flora
Jacob Brown, Travelers Rest
Prometheus Franklin, Greenville
Quan Peterson, South Pointe
Dylan Williams, Irmo
Austin Harrell, North Augusta
Jamari Briggs, Hartsville
James Dennison, Beaufort
Julian Kiett, Irmo
Deuce Hudson, West Florence
Grayson Kirk, Lancaster
Justin Ray, Eastside
Kaziaes Hemphill, Westside
Jaden Hicklin, South Pointe
Elijah Hall, North Augusta
Zandae Butler, Wilson
2022 3A Boys SCBCA All-State Team
Player of the Year: Justin Bailey, Blue Ridge
EJ Evett, Seneca
Dylan Ramirez, Broome
Semajeh Echols, Keenan
Jordan Simpson, Orangeburg Wilkinson
Corean Nelson, Crestwood
Demarco Bethea, Dillon
Makhi Rivers, Oceanside
Bobby Taylor, Daniel
Savion Brown, Berea
Jabryson Hunter, Union County
Chrisean Oree, Keenan
Chandler O’Bannon, Fox Creek
Kidd Brizek, Powdersville
Murry Legette, Loris
Monquese Jenkins, North Charleston
2022 2A Boys SCBCA All-State Team
Player of the Year: Ca’Darrius Sowell, Andrew Jackson
Kory Davis, York Prep
Javario Tinch, Abbeville
Isaiah Washington, Landrum
Tory Kelly, Gray Collegiate
Russell Branch, Barnwell
Miles Haight, Phillip Simmons
Johnell Sindab, Mullins
Jordan Butler, Christ Church
Brady Poole, Chesnee
Jamian Risher, Wade Hampton
Lyric Evans, Timberland
Chamajd Hyland, Batesburg-Leesville
Avante Parker, Gray Collegiate
Kaleb Caldwell, North Central
Darius Griffin, Latta
2022 1A Boys SCBCA All-State Team
Co-Player of the Year: Zachary Davis, Denmark-Olar
Co-Player of the Year: Tevin Young, Carvers Bay
Russell Brunson, Calhoun County
Nywun Cloud, Great Falls
Kaleb Brown, Baptist Hill
Daquan Lewis, Calhoun Falls
Jace Avant, Johnsonville
Kavon Chisolm, Estill
Ali Kahn, High Point
Daquan Ramey, CA Johnson
Chris Kitchings, Wagner-Salley
Cyrus Ellison, Hannah Pamplico
Deuce Capers, Bamberg Ehrhardt
Randy Gibson, Scott’s Branch
Havaughn Green, Carvers Bay
A’Chean Durant, McCormick
2022 5A Girls SCBCA All-State Team
Player of the Year: Kristen Jenkins, West Ashley
Jakaiya Mack, JL Mann
Chamiah Dominick, Dorman
Nadia Dial, Fort Mill
Laila Hankerson, Rock Hill
Alexis Sexton, Lexington
Kiara Croskey, Sumter
Alaina Nettles, Cane Bay
Quinasia Abercrombie, Wade Hampton
Camille Kerridge, Nation Ford
Rickell Brown, Sumter
Jasmine Jenkins, Cane Bay
Trinity Jones, Mauldin
Darby Grigg, Northwestern
Hillary Offing, Dutch Fork
Jadein Haynes, RB Stall
2022 4A Girls SCBCA All-State Team
Player of the Year: Destiny Middleton, Westside
Jessica Woods, Westwood
Skyla Tuthill, Catawba Ridge
P’eris Smith, North Augusta
Albany Wilson, South Florence
Andrea Duncan, James Island
Alaysia Nash, Eastside
Ahri Scott, Westside
J’Adore Young, Greenville
Carrigan McCloud, Indian Land
Zuri Goldsberry, North Augusta
Kindan Dawson, Hartsville
Tacoya Heyward, Bluffton
Imani Williams, Dreher
Norriyah Bradley, Aiken
Terriana Gray, AC Flora
2022 3A Girls SCBCA All-State Team
Co-Player of the Year: Joyce Edwards, Camden
Co-Player of the Year: MiLaysia Fulwiley, Keenan
Riley Stack, Wren
Quadaija Langley, Blue Ridge
Kendahl Spearman, Emerald
Shar’dasia Zeigler, Orangeburg Wilkinson
JaLynn Johnson, Loris
Kiera Wilson, Battery Creek
Somarian Webb, Pendleton
Ella Schar, Bishop England
Hailey Chiles, Emerald
Kamari Thompson, Southside
Anala Nelson, Lower Richland
Tysonia Lowe, Marlboro County
Ashari Lewis, Keenan
Ally Dominiak, Bishop England
2022 2A Girls SCBCA All-State Team
Player of the Year: McCall King, Christ Church
TyTy Tate, Blacksburg
Jessica Means, Saluda
Tamia Watkins, Andrew Jackson
Shia Kinard, Wade Hampton
Aaliyah Lawrence, Silver Bluff
Amiyah Ferguson, Timberland
Kennedy Rivers, Phillip Simmons
MaKayla Legette, Latta
Emma Johnson, Crescent
Jasmine Norris, Greer Middle College
Jada Teasley, Eau Claire
Alyssa Woodlock, Gray Collegiate
Kierra Diggs, Chesterfield
Armani Johnson, Timberland
Yazmie Howard, Marion
2022 1A Girls SCBCA All-State Team
Player of the Year: Talaysia Cooper, East Clarendon
Dy’Neja Roberts, Denmark-Olar
Tyneshia Hickman, McBee
Adiyah Owens, High Point Academy
Ja’Niyah Waters, Lake View
Kadejah Smoak, Estill
Kynew Barnwell, Whale Branch
Shy’an Cokley, Calhoun County
Jasmine Cade, Calhoun Falls
CyAsia Singletary, CE Murray
Jaleya Ford, Lake View
Neysa Patrick, Bethune Bowman
Kaelin Davis, Military Magnet
KaDerrah Beason, High Point Academy
Tranice Smalls, Cross
Sabri Mitchell, Military Magnet
