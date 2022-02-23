COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association (SCBCA) released their full all-state teams and players of the year in each classification this afternoon. East Clarendon and Gamecock commit Talaysia Cooper was named the SCHSL Class A girls player of the year. Carvers Bay senior guard Tevin Young was named the co-player of the year in the SCHSL Class A boys. Below are the full statewide teams.

2022 5A Boys SCBCA All-State Team

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Gregory “GG” Jackson II, Ridge View

Noah Clowney, Dorman

Cam Scott, Lexington

Robert McLeod, Cane Bay

Caleb Byrd, Mauldin

Nakeem Isaac, Sumter

Kyle Neibch, Fort Mill

Yannick Smith, Summerville

Demetris McKelvey, Fort Dorchester

Pharrell Boyogueno, Riverside

Houston Jones, Dutch Fork

Drake Downs, Mauldin

Jonah Nesmith, Carolina Forest

Jordyn Surratt, Dorman

Lawrence Bartee, Clover

Gabe Tooper, Fort Mill

2022 4A Boys SCBCA All-State Team

Player of the Year: Collin Murray-Boyles, AC Flora

Jacob Brown, Travelers Rest

Prometheus Franklin, Greenville

Quan Peterson, South Pointe

Dylan Williams, Irmo

Austin Harrell, North Augusta

Jamari Briggs, Hartsville

James Dennison, Beaufort

Julian Kiett, Irmo

Deuce Hudson, West Florence

Grayson Kirk, Lancaster

Justin Ray, Eastside

Kaziaes Hemphill, Westside

Jaden Hicklin, South Pointe

Elijah Hall, North Augusta

Zandae Butler, Wilson

2022 3A Boys SCBCA All-State Team

Player of the Year: Justin Bailey, Blue Ridge

EJ Evett, Seneca

Dylan Ramirez, Broome

Semajeh Echols, Keenan

Jordan Simpson, Orangeburg Wilkinson

Corean Nelson, Crestwood

Demarco Bethea, Dillon

Makhi Rivers, Oceanside

Bobby Taylor, Daniel

Savion Brown, Berea

Jabryson Hunter, Union County

Chrisean Oree, Keenan

Chandler O’Bannon, Fox Creek

Kidd Brizek, Powdersville

Murry Legette, Loris

Monquese Jenkins, North Charleston



2022 2A Boys SCBCA All-State Team

Player of the Year: Ca’Darrius Sowell, Andrew Jackson



Kory Davis, York Prep

Javario Tinch, Abbeville

Isaiah Washington, Landrum

Tory Kelly, Gray Collegiate

Russell Branch, Barnwell

Miles Haight, Phillip Simmons

Johnell Sindab, Mullins

Jordan Butler, Christ Church

Brady Poole, Chesnee

Jamian Risher, Wade Hampton

Lyric Evans, Timberland

Chamajd Hyland, Batesburg-Leesville

Avante Parker, Gray Collegiate

Kaleb Caldwell, North Central

Darius Griffin, Latta



2022 1A Boys SCBCA All-State Team

Co-Player of the Year: Zachary Davis, Denmark-Olar

Co-Player of the Year: Tevin Young, Carvers Bay

Russell Brunson, Calhoun County

Nywun Cloud, Great Falls

Kaleb Brown, Baptist Hill

Daquan Lewis, Calhoun Falls

Jace Avant, Johnsonville

Kavon Chisolm, Estill

Ali Kahn, High Point

Daquan Ramey, CA Johnson

Chris Kitchings, Wagner-Salley

Cyrus Ellison, Hannah Pamplico

Deuce Capers, Bamberg Ehrhardt

Randy Gibson, Scott’s Branch

Havaughn Green, Carvers Bay

A’Chean Durant, McCormick



2022 5A Girls SCBCA All-State Team

Player of the Year: Kristen Jenkins, West Ashley

Jakaiya Mack, JL Mann

Chamiah Dominick, Dorman

Nadia Dial, Fort Mill

Laila Hankerson, Rock Hill

Alexis Sexton, Lexington

Kiara Croskey, Sumter

Alaina Nettles, Cane Bay

Quinasia Abercrombie, Wade Hampton

Camille Kerridge, Nation Ford

Rickell Brown, Sumter

Jasmine Jenkins, Cane Bay

Trinity Jones, Mauldin

Darby Grigg, Northwestern

Hillary Offing, Dutch Fork

Jadein Haynes, RB Stall



2022 4A Girls SCBCA All-State Team

Player of the Year: Destiny Middleton, Westside

Jessica Woods, Westwood

Skyla Tuthill, Catawba Ridge

P’eris Smith, North Augusta

Albany Wilson, South Florence

Andrea Duncan, James Island

Alaysia Nash, Eastside

Ahri Scott, Westside

J’Adore Young, Greenville

Carrigan McCloud, Indian Land

Zuri Goldsberry, North Augusta

Kindan Dawson, Hartsville

Tacoya Heyward, Bluffton

Imani Williams, Dreher

Norriyah Bradley, Aiken

Terriana Gray, AC Flora



2022 3A Girls SCBCA All-State Team

Co-Player of the Year: Joyce Edwards, Camden

Co-Player of the Year: MiLaysia Fulwiley, Keenan

Riley Stack, Wren

Quadaija Langley, Blue Ridge

Kendahl Spearman, Emerald

Shar’dasia Zeigler, Orangeburg Wilkinson

JaLynn Johnson, Loris

Kiera Wilson, Battery Creek

Somarian Webb, Pendleton

Ella Schar, Bishop England

Hailey Chiles, Emerald

Kamari Thompson, Southside

Anala Nelson, Lower Richland

Tysonia Lowe, Marlboro County

Ashari Lewis, Keenan

Ally Dominiak, Bishop England



2022 2A Girls SCBCA All-State Team

Player of the Year: McCall King, Christ Church

TyTy Tate, Blacksburg

Jessica Means, Saluda

Tamia Watkins, Andrew Jackson

Shia Kinard, Wade Hampton

Aaliyah Lawrence, Silver Bluff

Amiyah Ferguson, Timberland

Kennedy Rivers, Phillip Simmons

MaKayla Legette, Latta

Emma Johnson, Crescent

Jasmine Norris, Greer Middle College

Jada Teasley, Eau Claire

Alyssa Woodlock, Gray Collegiate

Kierra Diggs, Chesterfield

Armani Johnson, Timberland

Yazmie Howard, Marion



2022 1A Girls SCBCA All-State Team

Player of the Year: Talaysia Cooper, East Clarendon

Dy’Neja Roberts, Denmark-Olar

Tyneshia Hickman, McBee

Adiyah Owens, High Point Academy

Ja’Niyah Waters, Lake View

Kadejah Smoak, Estill

Kynew Barnwell, Whale Branch

Shy’an Cokley, Calhoun County

Jasmine Cade, Calhoun Falls

CyAsia Singletary, CE Murray

Jaleya Ford, Lake View

Neysa Patrick, Bethune Bowman

Kaelin Davis, Military Magnet

KaDerrah Beason, High Point Academy

Tranice Smalls, Cross

Sabri Mitchell, Military Magnet

Courtesy – SCBCA