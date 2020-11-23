SCBCA releases first statewide basketball rankings

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Marion girls basketball team is ranked 2nd in the state in Class 2A to begin the season.

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association (SCBCA) has released their preseason statewide Top 10 rankings for each class and the top players to watch. Our local squads and players are in BOLD below.

5A Boys Preseason Top 10

1. Dorman

2. Ridge View

3. Mauldin

4. Blythewood

5. Dutch Fork

6. Spartanburg

7. Goose Creek

8. Carolina Forest

9. River Bluff

10. Byrnes

Top 5 Boys 5A Seniors 

Tyler Rice, Ridge View

Myles Jenkins, River Bluff

Jameson Tucker, Mauldin

James Lovorn, TL Hanna
Earl Burgess, Dorman

5A Girls Preseason Top 10

1.  Clover

2.  Sumter

3.  TL Hanna

4.  Summerville

5.  Ridge View

6.  Rock Hill

7.  JL Mann

8.  Lexington

9.  Nation Ford

10.  Wando

5A Girls Top 5 Seniors

Janiyah Hagood, JL Mann

Jalani Adams, Mauldin

Layken Cox, Sumter

Janae Whaley, RB Stall

Vanessa Blake, Ashley Ridge 

4A Boys Preseason Top 10

1. A.C. Flora

2. Aiken

3. Irmo

4. Hartsville

5. James Island

6. Myrtle Beach

7. North Augusta

8. Darlington

9. Travelers Rest

10. Greenville 

Top 5 Boys 4A Seniors

Bailey Wiseman, James Island

Cohen Gaskins, James Island

Ayden Hickman, Myrtle Beach

Travis Cooper, West Florence

Colin Rodrigues, North Augusta

4A Girls Preseason Top 10

1.  North Augusta

2.  South Pointe

3.  Westwood

4.  Greenville

5.  Irmo

6.  Myrtle Beach 

7.  Dreher

8.  AC Flora

9.  Travelers Rest

10. West Florence 

4A Girls Top 5 Seniors

Amber Burton, Dreher

Trinity Franklin, Greenville

Tabby Littlefield, Greer

Trinity Adams, South Pointe

Malayziah Etheredge, Westwood 

3A Boys Preseason Top 10

1. Keenan

2. Oceanside

3. Seneca

4. Bishop England

5. Lower Richland

6. Georgetown

7. Southside

8. Marlboro County

9. Brookland Cayce

10. Emerald

3A Boys Top 5 Seniors

Daniel Brooks, Bishop England

Adam Comer, Broome

Banks Atkins, Chapman

Aubrey Richardson, Brookland-Cayce

DreVeon Scott, Marlboro County

3A Girls Preseason Top 10

1. Keenan 

2. May River

3. Clinton

4. Southside

5. Lower Richland

6. Daniel 

7. Bishop England

8. Wren 

9. Marlboro County and Camden 

10. Pendleton 

3A Girls Top 5 Seniors

De’Shanti Watts, Clinton 

Sincere Hicks, Daniel  

Jordan Thompson, Southside  

Jamaria Sampson, Fairfield Central 

Jaiha Williams, Bishop England 

2A Boys Preseason Top 10

1. Gray Collegiate

2. Andrew Jackson

3. Christ Church

4. Greer Middle College

5. Burke

6. Wade Hampton

7. York Prep

8. Marion

9. Lee Central

10. Cheraw

2A Boys Top 5 Seniors

Chase McDuffie, Gray Collegiate

Trevon Miles, Latta 

Marshall Myers, Cheraw

TJ Sanders, Marion

Isaac Hawkins, Legion Collegiate

2A Girls Preseason Top 10

1. Christ Church

2.  Marion 

3.  Saluda 

4.  North Charleston 

5.  Woodland 

6.  Phillip Simmons

7.  Latta

8.  Mullins

9.  Andrew Jackson

10.  Blacksburg

2A Girls Top 5 Seniors

Mikala Logan, Blacksburg

Kalisha Hill, Saluda 

Tonaja Lester, Marion

Jen’Lea Nichols, Mullins

Moya McDuffie, Latta

1A Boys Preseason Top 10 

1.  Great Falls

2.  Scott’s Branch 

3.  Southside Christain 

4.  CE.Murray 

5.  Military Magnet 

6.  Calhoun County 

7.  Allendale-Fairfax 

8.  High Point 

9.  Denmark-Olar 

10. McCormick 

1A Boys Top 5 Seniors

Literyian Tyler, North High School 

Ian Thomson, Southside Christain High School 

Quiz Thomas, Johnsonville High School 

Shawn Jones, Allendale- Fairfax 

AJ Sweetenburg, Wagener- Salley 

1A Girls Preseason Top 10

1.  Military Magnet

2.  High Point Academy 

3.  East Clarendon

4.  Estill

5.  Whale Branch

6.  Lake View

7.  Denmark-Olar

8.  Cross

9.  Scott’s Branch

10.  Blackville-Hilda

1A Girls Top 5 Seniors

Rishonna Washington, Blackville – Hilda  

Jaliyah Bussey, Ridge Spring-Monetta  

Zhani  Thompson, Whale Branch HS 

Hannah Fuller, Southside Christian 

Cambria Parker, Scotts Branch

Courtesy – SCBCA

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending stories