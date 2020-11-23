SCBCA releases first statewide basketball rankings

NEW ORLEANS – For the third time over the last four weeks, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers had a student-athlete named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week, as redshirt senior defensive tackle C.J. Brewer received the conference weekly honor for his play last week in the win over Appalachian State on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The redshirt senior co-captain had a career day in the Chants’ first-ever win over the Mountaineers. Brewer totaled a career-high 14 tackles, which is also a team-high this season, and 3.0 tackles-for-loss which matched his team-high of 3.0 tackles-for-loss in the win over Kansas in the season opener on Sept. 12. He also added 1.5 sacks in the win with his solo sack coming on a third down on the Mountaineers' last drive of the game.