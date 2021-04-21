SCBCA releases latest state baseball rankings for April 21

The Socastee Braves have already clinched the Region 6-5A title and are currently ranked 6th in the state in Class 5A.

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association has released their latest statewide baseball rankings for the S.C. public schools. A number of our area squads making the cut as they push toward the playoffs in May. Our local teams are in BOLD below.

SCBCA Class 5A rankings:

1. Summerville
2. Blythewood
3. Lexington
4. Berkeley
5. Dutch Fork
6. Socastee
7. JL Mann
8. TL Hanna
9. Dorman
T10. Hillcrest/Byrnes

SCBCA Class 4A rankings:

1. AC Flora
2. Eastside
3. Hartsville
4. Easley
5. West Florence
6. York
7. James Island
8. North Augusta
9. North Myrtle Beach
10. Airport

SCBCA Class 3A rankings:

1. Brookland-Cayce
2. Chapman
3. Bishop England
4. Oceanside Collegiate
5. Blue Ridge
6. Wren
7.  Powdersville
8. Belton-Honea Path
9. Strom Thurmond
10. Aynor

SCBCA Class 2A rankings:

1. Landrum
2. Andrew Jackson
3. Gray Collegiate
4. Legion Collegiate
5. Abbeville
6. Crescent
7. Chesterfield
8. Chesnee
9. Andrews
10. Cheraw

SCBCA Class 1A rankings:

1. Southside Christian
2. East Clarendon
3. Lewisville
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Green Sea-Floyds
6. Ridge Spring-Monetta
7. Lake View
8. Whitmire
9. Dixie
10. Branchville

