SCBCA releases latest state baseball rankings for April 21

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Coastal Carolina baseball powered its way out to an early 3-0 lead with three early home runs and then used nine pitchers to strike out 14 North Carolina hitters in a 6-3 midweek road win on Tuesday night in Chapel Hill, N.C. All nine Coastal pitchers recorded at least one strikeout on the night and not one of the nine Chanticleer arms threw more than 1.2 innings over the nine-inning road win. The win is the second-straight for the Chants and pushes Coastal to 18-13 overall on the season. The loss drops North Carolina to 18-16 on the year. Picking up the win was freshman Teddy Sharkey (3-1), as the right-handed pitcher struck out three and walked three over 1.1 innings of work in the fifth and sixth innings. Offensively, the Chants' bats continued to stay hot, as CCU followed up its season-high five home runs in Sunday's win over Georgia Southern with three home runs in the first two innings in the Tuesday night victory. Seven different Chants had one hit apiece led by Parker Chavers (1-for-5, HR, RBI, run), BT Riopelle (1-for-5, HR, RBI), and Zack Beach (1-for-2, HR, BB, SAC, RBI, run) who each belted a solo home run and Nick Lucky (1-for-4, 3B, BB, 2 RBIs) who had a two-run triple in the win. For North Carolina, the loss fell to starter Max Alba (2-3), as the righty gave up three runs on three hits, all solo home runs, over 1.1 innings on the mound. The Tar Heels had just three runs on six hits in the loss, as Dallas Tessar (1-for-4, HR, RBI, run) hit a solo home run while Brett Centracchio (1-for-5, RBI) and Caleb Roberts (1-for-3, BB, RBI) each had an RBI single in the loss. The Chants stormed out to an early 3-0 lead by the way of the long ball, as Chavers hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning while both Riopelle and Beach each added a solo home run in the top of the second inning to put the visitors in Teal in front after two innings of play. The home runs were the fifth on the season for both Chavers and Riopelle while the dinger to right field by Beach was his third of the year. With the 3-0 lead, the Chants' pitching staff was able to strand one UNC runner in the first, another runner in the second, and two more Tar Heels on base in the third inning, ending each inning with a strikeout to keep the home team off the scoreboard. The bats stayed hot in the top of the fourth inning, as a fielding error at third base on a hard-hit ball off the bat of Eric Brown allowed Tanner Garrison to score all the way around from second base to push the Chants' lead out to 4-0. CCU was not done there, as Lucky followed with a two-out triple just inside first base along the right-field line to plate both Cooper Weiss and Brown to extend the lead to 6-0 midway through the fourth inning of play. UNC spoiled the Chants' shutout attempt in the bottom of the fourth inning as sixth-year senior Tessar hit a solo home run into the net behind the left-field wall to put the score at 6-1 in favor of the Chants. After Coastal stranded two runners on base in both the fifth and the sixth innings and the bullpen of Sharkey and Shaddon Peavyhouse left UNC runners stranded in the same innings, the Tar Heels cut into the Coastal lead again in the bottom of the seventh on two walks, a fielder's choice, and a two-out RBI single by Centracchio to close the gap to 6-2 with two innings to play. CCU's Daniel Kreuzer (1.0 IP, 2 K) struck out two hitters in a 1-2-3 inning in the eighth, while Alaska Abney (1.0 IP, 3 hits, 1 ER, 1 K) gave up one run in the ninth but then struck out a UNC hitter and started a 4-6-3 double play to end the game with the Chants on top at 6-3. The Chants stranded eight runners on base but struck out 14 North Carolina hitters, committed just one error and turned two inning-ending double plays in the win. Coastal (18-13, 3-6 SBC) will remain on the road to take on the Liberty Flames (25-9) for a three-game non-conference weekend series on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, April 23-25 in Lynchburg, Va.