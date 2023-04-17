COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association has updated their latest state rankings for the week of April 17. Below are the top 10 in each class with our local teams highlighted in bold.

Class 5A:

1. River Bluff

2. Berkeley

3. Lexington

4. Blythewood

5. Summerville

6. Boiling Springs

7. Clover

8. Carolina Forest

9. Fort Mill

10. West Ashley

Class 4A:

1. North Myrtle Beach

2. Catawba Ridge

3. AC Flora

4. James Island

5. Greenwood

6. Greenville

7. Indian Land

8. South Florence

9. Lugoff-Elgin

10. May River

Class 3A:

1. Brookland-Cayce

2. Chapman

3. Blue Ridge

4. Hanahan

5. Georgetown

6. Crescent

7. Lake City

8. Union

9. Seneca

10. Camden

Class 2A:

1. Oceanside Collegiate

2. Andrew Jackson

3. Gray Collegiate

4. Strom Thurmond

5. Mid Carolina

6. Blacksburg

7. Woodland

8. Saluda

9. Andrews

10. Buford

Class 1A:

1. Christ Church

2. Lake View

3. St. Joseph’s

4. Latta

5. East Clarendon

6. Lewisville

7. Southside Christian

8. Dixie

9. Johnsonville

10. Branchville