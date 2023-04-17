COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association has updated their latest state rankings for the week of April 17. Below are the top 10 in each class with our local teams highlighted in bold.
Class 5A:
1. River Bluff
2. Berkeley
3. Lexington
4. Blythewood
5. Summerville
6. Boiling Springs
7. Clover
8. Carolina Forest
9. Fort Mill
10. West Ashley
Class 4A:
1. North Myrtle Beach
2. Catawba Ridge
3. AC Flora
4. James Island
5. Greenwood
6. Greenville
7. Indian Land
8. South Florence
9. Lugoff-Elgin
10. May River
Class 3A:
1. Brookland-Cayce
2. Chapman
3. Blue Ridge
4. Hanahan
5. Georgetown
6. Crescent
7. Lake City
8. Union
9. Seneca
10. Camden
Class 2A:
1. Oceanside Collegiate
2. Andrew Jackson
3. Gray Collegiate
4. Strom Thurmond
5. Mid Carolina
6. Blacksburg
7. Woodland
8. Saluda
9. Andrews
10. Buford
Class 1A:
1. Christ Church
2. Lake View
3. St. Joseph’s
4. Latta
5. East Clarendon
6. Lewisville
7. Southside Christian
8. Dixie
9. Johnsonville
10. Branchville