COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The latest South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association state rankings came out on Monday for the South Carolina High School League. We have the Top 10 in each class with our local teams in BOLD.
SCHSL Class 5A:
1. Berkeley
2. West Ashley
3. Lexington
4. River Bluff
5. Clover
6. Blythewood
7. Summerville
8. Fort Mill
9. Ashley Ridge
10. Boiling Springs
SCHSL Class 4A:
1. South Florence
2. May River
3. Greenville
4. James Island
5. AC Flora
6. Airport
7. North Myrtle Beach
8. Hartsville
9. Greenwood
10. Lugoff-Elgin
SCHSL Class 3A:
1. Clinton
2. Brookland-Cayce
3. Blue Ridge
4. Hanahan
5. Chapman
6. Seneca
7. Aynor
8. Dreher
9. Crescent
10. Powdersville
SCHSL Class 2A:
1. Oceanside Collegiate
2. Andrew Jackson
3. Gray Collegiate
4. Mid Carolina
5. Strom Thurmond
6. Woodland
7. Batesburg-Leesville
8. Blacksburg
9. Ninety-Six
10. Bishop England
SCHSL Class 1A:
1. Southside Christian
2. Lake View
3. Christ Church
4. Johnsonville
5. Latta
6. St. Joseph’s
7. Lewisville
8. Whitmire
9. Dixie
10. Lamar