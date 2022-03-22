COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The latest South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association (SCBCA) state rankings were released this afternoon. Below are the Top 10 in the SCHSL Class 5A through Class 1A. Our local teams are in bold.
SCBCA Class 5A Rankings:
1. Blythewood
2. River Bluff
3. Berkeley
4. Carolina Forest
5. Lexington
6. Hillcrest
7. Wando
8. Fort Mill
9. TL Hanna
10. Boiling Springs
SCBCA Class 4A Rankings:
1. AC Flora
2. Eastside
3. James Island
4. Airport
5. Catawba Ridge
6. York
7. Hartsville
8. South Florence
9. North Myrtle Beach
10. Easley
SCBCA Class 3A Rankings:
1. Oceanside Collegiate
2. Brookland-Cayce
3. Hanahan
4. Chapman
5. Wren
6. Bishop England
7. Aynor
8. Broome
9. Gilbert
10. Seneca
SCBCA Class 2A Rankings:
1. Andrew Jackson
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Crescent
4. Abbeville
5. Chesterfield
6. Latta
7. Phillip Simmons
8. Chesnee
9. Newberry
10. Barnwell
SCBCA Class 1A Rankings:
1. Green Sea-Floyds
2. Southside Christian
3. East Clarendon
4. Johnsonville
5. Lake View
6. Whitmire
7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
8. Dixie
9. Ware Shoals
10. Branchville