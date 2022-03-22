COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The latest South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association (SCBCA) state rankings were released this afternoon. Below are the Top 10 in the SCHSL Class 5A through Class 1A. Our local teams are in bold.

SCBCA Class 5A Rankings:

1. Blythewood

2. River Bluff

3. Berkeley

4. Carolina Forest

5. Lexington

6. Hillcrest

7. Wando

8. Fort Mill

9. TL Hanna

10. Boiling Springs

SCBCA Class 4A Rankings:

1. AC Flora

2. Eastside

3. James Island

4. Airport

5. Catawba Ridge

6. York

7. Hartsville

8. South Florence

9. North Myrtle Beach

10. Easley

SCBCA Class 3A Rankings:

1. Oceanside Collegiate

2. Brookland-Cayce

3. Hanahan

4. Chapman

5. Wren

6. Bishop England

7. Aynor

8. Broome

9. Gilbert

10. Seneca

SCBCA Class 2A Rankings:

1. Andrew Jackson

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Crescent

4. Abbeville

5. Chesterfield

6. Latta

7. Phillip Simmons

8. Chesnee

9. Newberry

10. Barnwell

SCBCA Class 1A Rankings:

1. Green Sea-Floyds

2. Southside Christian

3. East Clarendon

4. Johnsonville

5. Lake View

6. Whitmire

7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

8. Dixie

9. Ware Shoals

10. Branchville