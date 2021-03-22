Basketball Challenge Bracket Game

SCBCA state baseball rankings, March 22

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association released their statewide baseball rankings today. Plenty of our local teams making the cut in late March. Our local representatives are in BOLD.

SCBCA Class 5A Rankings:

1. Summerville
2. Lexington
3. Blythewood
4. Berkeley
5. River Bluff
6. JL Mann
7. Byrnes
8. Dutch Fork
9. Hillcrest
T10. Mauldin/Socastee

SCBCA Class 4A Rankings:

1. AC Flora
2. North Myrtle Beach
3. Greenville
4. Eastside
5. Hartsville
6. Airport
7. Greenwood
8. James Island
9. Easley
T10. Lugoff Elgin/York

SCBCA Class 3A Rankings:

1. Belton-Honea Path
2. Brookland-Cayce
3. Oceanside Collegiate
4. Bishop England
5. Blue Ridge
6. Chapman
7.  Aynor
8. Powdersville
9. Gilbert
10. Strom Thurmond

SCBCA Class 2A Rankings:

1. Landrum
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Abbeville
4. Legion Collegiate
5. Andrew Jackson
6. Chesterfield
7. Cheraw
8. Crescent
9. Andrews
10. Silver Bluff

SCBCA Class 1A Rankings:

1. Southside Christian
2. East Clarendon
3. Lewisville
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Johnsonville
6. Whitmire
7. Green Sea-Floyds
8. Lake View
9. Branchville
10. McBee

Courtesy: SCBCA

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

NBA Stats

Trending stories