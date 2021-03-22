SCBCA state baseball rankings, March 22

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association released their statewide baseball rankings today. Plenty of our local teams making the cut in late March. Our local representatives are in BOLD.
SCBCA Class 5A Rankings:
1. Summerville
2. Lexington
3. Blythewood
4. Berkeley
5. River Bluff
6. JL Mann
7. Byrnes
8. Dutch Fork
9. Hillcrest
T10. Mauldin/Socastee
SCBCA Class 4A Rankings:
1. AC Flora
2. North Myrtle Beach
3. Greenville
4. Eastside
5. Hartsville
6. Airport
7. Greenwood
8. James Island
9. Easley
T10. Lugoff Elgin/York
SCBCA Class 3A Rankings:
1. Belton-Honea Path
2. Brookland-Cayce
3. Oceanside Collegiate
4. Bishop England
5. Blue Ridge
6. Chapman
7. Aynor
8. Powdersville
9. Gilbert
10. Strom Thurmond
SCBCA Class 2A Rankings:
1. Landrum
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Abbeville
4. Legion Collegiate
5. Andrew Jackson
6. Chesterfield
7. Cheraw
8. Crescent
9. Andrews
10. Silver Bluff
SCBCA Class 1A Rankings:
1. Southside Christian
2. East Clarendon
3. Lewisville
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Johnsonville
6. Whitmire
7. Green Sea-Floyds
8. Lake View
9. Branchville
10. McBee
Courtesy: SCBCA