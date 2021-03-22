SCBCA state baseball rankings, March 22

DARLINGTON, S.C. (March 22, 2021) – Darlington Raceway and The 4Less Group announce a partnership on the entitlement of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Triple Truck Challenge race on May 7. The 4Less Group, a successful aftermarket auto parts e-commerce company, will partner on the entitlement for the spring Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway. The official race name will be the LiftKits4Less.com 200.

“We welcome our new partners at The 4Less Group for the entitlement of the action-packed NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “We look forward to welcoming fans back to the track Too Tough To Tame for the LiftKits4Less.com 200. This series delivers a high-energy, competitive style of racing and we believe our fans are going to be in store for a terrific event.”