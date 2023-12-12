COLUMBIA (WBTW) – Below are the next set of high school basketball state rankings by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association (SCBCA.) Our local boys & girls teams are in bold below.
5A Boys Top 10
1. Lexington
2. Summerville
3. Dorman
4. TL Hanna
5. St. James
6. Nation Ford
7. Berkeley
8. Byrnes
9. Fort Dorchester
10 Blythewood
5A Girls Top 10
1. Mauldin
2. Sumter
3. Clover
4. Dutch Fork
5. Carolina Forest
6. Ashley Ridge
7. Rock Hill
8. Summerville
9. Byrnes
10. JL Mann
4A Boys Top 10
1. Ridge View
2. Greer
3. Lancaster
4. Wilson
5. Catawba Ridge
6. Riverside
7. Indian Land
8. North Augusta
9. Westwood
10. Eastside/AC Flora
4A Girls Top 10
1. North Augusta
2. South Pointe
3. Pickens
4. Westside
5. Greenwood
6. AC Flora
7. Westwood
8. Bluffton
9. James Island
10. Eastside
3A Boys Top 10
1. Crestwood
2. Powdersville
3. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
4. Wren
5. Daniel
6. Loris
7. Fountain Inn
8. Darlington
9. Seneca
10. Philip Simmons
3A Girls Top 10
1. Camden
2. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
3. Wren
4. Blue Ridge
5. Aynor
6. Walhalla
7. Gilbert
8. Fountain Inn
9. West-Oak
10. Dillon
2A Boys Top 10
1. Gray Collegiate
2. Oceanside Collegiate
3. Hampton County
4. Mullins
5. Bishop England
6. Strom Thurmond
7. Marion
8. Andrew Jackson
9. Landrum
10. Woodland
2A Girls Top 10
1. Gray Collegiate Academy
2. Silver Bluff
3. Blacksburg
4. Bishop England
5. Andrew Jackson
6. Chesterfield
7. Lee Central
8. Keenan
9. Fairfield Central
10. Saluda
1A Boys Top 10
1. Christ Church
2. Whale Branch
3. Denmark Olar
4. Southside Christian
5. Carvers Bay
6. Dixie
7. St. Joesphs
8. Bethune Bowman
9. North
10. Bridges Prep
1A Girls Top 10
1. Military Magnet
2. Lake View
3. Denmark-Olar
4. Carvers Bay
5. High Point
6. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
7. St Joseph’s Catholic
8. Allendale-Fairfax
9. McBee
10. Christ Church