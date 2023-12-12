COLUMBIA (WBTW) – Below are the next set of high school basketball state rankings by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association (SCBCA.) Our local boys & girls teams are in bold below.

5A Boys Top 10

1. Lexington

2. Summerville

3. Dorman

4. TL Hanna

5. St. James

6. Nation Ford

7. Berkeley

8. Byrnes

9. Fort Dorchester

10 Blythewood

5A Girls Top 10

1. Mauldin

2. Sumter          

3. Clover

4. Dutch Fork

5. Carolina Forest

6.  Ashley Ridge     

7.  Rock Hill

8.  Summerville

9.  Byrnes

10. JL Mann

4A Boys Top 10

1. Ridge View

2. Greer

3. Lancaster

4. Wilson

5. Catawba Ridge

6. Riverside

7. Indian Land

8. North Augusta

9. Westwood

10. Eastside/AC Flora

4A Girls Top 10

1. North Augusta

2. South Pointe

3. Pickens

4. Westside

5. Greenwood

6. AC Flora

7. Westwood

8. Bluffton

9. James Island

10. Eastside

3A Boys Top 10

1. Crestwood

2. Powdersville

3. Orangeburg-Wilkinson 

4. Wren 

5. Daniel 

6. Loris

7. Fountain Inn

8. Darlington 

9. Seneca

10. Philip Simmons

3A Girls Top 10

1. Camden

2. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

3. Wren

4. Blue Ridge

5. Aynor

6. Walhalla

7. Gilbert

8. Fountain Inn

9. West-Oak

10. Dillon

2A Boys Top 10

1. Gray Collegiate 

2. Oceanside Collegiate

3. Hampton County

4. Mullins

5. Bishop England

6. Strom Thurmond

7. Marion

8. Andrew Jackson 

9. Landrum 

10. Woodland

2A Girls Top 10

1. Gray Collegiate Academy

2. Silver Bluff

3. Blacksburg

4. Bishop England

5. Andrew Jackson

6. Chesterfield

7. Lee Central

8. Keenan 

9. Fairfield Central  

10. Saluda

1A Boys Top 10 

1. Christ Church

2. Whale Branch

3. Denmark Olar

4. Southside Christian

5. Carvers Bay

6. Dixie 

7. St. Joesphs

8. Bethune Bowman

9. North

10. Bridges Prep

1A Girls Top 10

1. Military Magnet 

2. Lake View  

3. Denmark-Olar  

4. Carvers Bay 

5. High Point 

6. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 

7. St Joseph’s Catholic 

8. Allendale-Fairfax 

9. McBee

10. Christ Church