SCBCA State Basketball Rankings – February 4

FLORENCE, SC – For the second time this season, Francis Marion University sophomore center Winston Hill has been named the Peach Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week presented by Floor Action, this time for the week of Jan. 27-Feb. 2.

The 6-7 Columbia native averaged an amazing 30.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 block per game in two contests last week. Hill shot 61.5 percent from the field and played 77 of the possible 80 minutes as the Patriots split the two games.