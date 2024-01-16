COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released their latest state rankings. Below are the boys & girls Top 10 across all 5 classes. Our local schools are in bold.
5A Boys Top 10
1. Lexington
2. Summerville
3. St. James
4. Dorman
5. Byrnes
6. TL Hanna
7. Ft. Mill
8. Berkley
9. Blythewood
10. West Ashley
5A Girls Top 10
1. Sumter
2. Mauldin
3. Fort Mill
4. JL Mann
5. Rock Hill
6. Dutch Fork
7. Summerville
8. Carolina Forest
9. Gaffney
10. Byrnes
4A Boys Top 10
1. Ridge View
2. Greer
3. Westwood
4. Catawba Ridge
5. Wilson
6. Lancaster
7. AC Flora
8. North Augusta
9. Riverside
10. Indian Land
4A Girls Top 10
1. South Pointe
2. Greenwood
3. Pickens
4. North Augusta
5. Bluffton
6. Westside
7. AC Flora
8. James Island
9. Aiken
10. Westwood/Hartsville
3A Boys Top 10
1. Crestwood
2. Darlington
3. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
4. Powdersville
5. Wren
6. Daniel
7. Seneca
8. Manning
9. Dillon
10. Loris
3A Girls Top 10
1. Camden
2. Wren
3. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
4. Blue Ridge
5. Fountain Inn
6. West-Oak
7. Darlington
8. Dillon
9. Clinton
10. Lower-Richland
2A Boys Top 10
1. Gray Collegiate
2. Oceanside Collegiate
3. Hampton County
4. Andrew Jackson
5. Marion
6. Landrum
7. Strom Thurmond
8. Mullins
9. Woodland
10. Bishop England/Greer Middle College
2A Girls Top 10
1. Bishop England
2. Silver Bluff
3. Andrew Jackson
4. Gray Collegiate
5. Lee Central
6. Oceanside Collegiate
7. Landrum
8. Blacksburg
9. Keenan
10. Chesterfield
1A Boys Top 10
1. St. Joesph’s
2. Lewisville
3. Denmark Olar
4. McCormick
5. Bridges Prep
6. North
7. Christ Church
8. Dixie
9. Bethune Bowman
10. Southside Christian
1A Girls Top 10
1. Military Magnet
2. Denmark-Olar
3. Carvers Bay
4. Lake View
5. High Point
6. East Clarendon
7. Allendale-Fairfax
8. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
9. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
10. Cross