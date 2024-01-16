COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released their latest state rankings. Below are the boys & girls Top 10 across all 5 classes. Our local schools are in bold.

5A Boys Top 10

1. Lexington

2. Summerville

3. St. James

4. Dorman

5. Byrnes

6. TL Hanna

7. Ft. Mill

8. Berkley

9. Blythewood

10. West Ashley

5A Girls Top 10

1. Sumter

2. Mauldin

3. Fort Mill

4. JL Mann

5. Rock Hill

6. Dutch Fork 

7. Summerville

8. Carolina Forest

9. Gaffney

10. Byrnes

4A Boys Top 10

1. Ridge View

2. Greer

3. Westwood

4. Catawba Ridge

5. Wilson

6. Lancaster

7. AC Flora

8. North Augusta

9. Riverside

10. Indian Land 

4A Girls Top 10

1. South Pointe

2. Greenwood

3. Pickens

4. North Augusta

5. Bluffton

6. Westside

7. AC Flora

8. James Island

9. Aiken

10. Westwood/Hartsville

3A Boys Top 10

1. Crestwood 

2. Darlington 

3. Orangeburg-Wilkinson 

4. Powdersville 

5. Wren 

6. Daniel 

7. Seneca 

8. Manning 

9. Dillon 

10. Loris

3A Girls Top 10

1. Camden

2. Wren

3. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

4. Blue Ridge

5. Fountain Inn

6. West-Oak

7. Darlington

8. Dillon

9. Clinton

10. Lower-Richland

2A Boys Top 10

1. Gray Collegiate 

2. Oceanside Collegiate

3. Hampton County

4. Andrew Jackson

5. Marion

6. Landrum

7. Strom Thurmond

8. Mullins

9. Woodland

10. Bishop England/Greer Middle College

2A Girls Top 10

1. Bishop England

2. Silver Bluff

3. Andrew Jackson

4. Gray Collegiate

5. Lee Central 

6. Oceanside Collegiate

7. Landrum

8. Blacksburg

9. Keenan

10. Chesterfield

1A Boys Top 10 

1. St. Joesph’s 

2. Lewisville 

3. Denmark Olar

4. McCormick

5. Bridges Prep 

6. North

7. Christ Church 

8. Dixie 

9. Bethune Bowman 

10. Southside Christian

1A Girls Top 10

1. Military Magnet

2. Denmark-Olar

3. Carvers Bay

4. Lake View

5. High Point

6. East Clarendon

7. Allendale-Fairfax

8. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

9. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

10. Cross