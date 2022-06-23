COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall, University of South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner and Gamecock Women’s Basketball Head Coach Dawn Staley revealed highway signs that will recognize the Gamecocks’ two NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship across the state.
A total of 15 signs will go up around the state of South Carolina beginning Thursday. All should be installed no later than July 1 and will be in place for two years from the installation date.
The complete list of sign locations is:
Eastbound I-20 Exit 58 (US 1) Exit Ramp, Lexington County
Westbound I-20 Exit 73A (SC 277) Exit Ramp, Richland County
Eastbound I-26 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at North Carolina state line, Spartanburg County
Eastbound I-26 Exit 111B (US 1) Exit Ramp, Lexington County
Westbound I-26 Exit 111B (US 1) Exit Ramp, Lexington County
Southbound I-77 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at North Carolina state line, York County
Southbound I-77 Exit 5 (SC 48) Exit Ramp, Richland County
Northbound I-77 Exit 5 (SC 48) Exit Ramp, Richland County
Northbound I-85 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at Georgia State line, Oconee County
Southbound I-85 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at North Carolina state line, Cherokee County
Northbound I-95 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at Georgia state line, Jasper County
Southbound I-95 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at North Carolina state line, Dillon County
Southbound US 17 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at the North Carolina state line, Horry County
Southbound SC 277 Prior to Harden Street Ext. Intersection, Richland County
In April, South Carolina capped an historic season with its second National Championship in the last five NCAA Tournaments. The Gamecocks were ranked No. 1 in both the Associated Press and USA Today/WBCA Coaches Polls every week of the season. The Gamecocks won a program-record 14 games against nationally ranked opponents among their program-record 35 total wins on the season.