COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall, University of South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner and Gamecock Women’s Basketball Head Coach Dawn Staley revealed highway signs that will recognize the Gamecocks’ two NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship across the state.

A total of 15 signs will go up around the state of South Carolina beginning Thursday. All should be installed no later than July 1 and will be in place for two years from the installation date.

The complete list of sign locations is:

Eastbound I-20 Exit 58 (US 1) Exit Ramp, Lexington County

Westbound I-20 Exit 73A (SC 277) Exit Ramp, Richland County

Eastbound I-26 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at North Carolina state line, Spartanburg County

Eastbound I-26 Exit 111B (US 1) Exit Ramp, Lexington County

Westbound I-26 Exit 111B (US 1) Exit Ramp, Lexington County

Southbound I-77 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at North Carolina state line, York County

Southbound I-77 Exit 5 (SC 48) Exit Ramp, Richland County

Northbound I-77 Exit 5 (SC 48) Exit Ramp, Richland County

Northbound I-85 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at Georgia State line, Oconee County

Southbound I-85 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at North Carolina state line, Cherokee County

Northbound I-95 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at Georgia state line, Jasper County

Southbound I-95 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at North Carolina state line, Dillon County

Southbound US 17 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at the North Carolina state line, Horry County

Southbound SC 277 Prior to Harden Street Ext. Intersection, Richland County

In April, South Carolina capped an historic season with its second National Championship in the last five NCAA Tournaments. The Gamecocks were ranked No. 1 in both the Associated Press and USA Today/WBCA Coaches Polls every week of the season. The Gamecocks won a program-record 14 games against nationally ranked opponents among their program-record 35 total wins on the season.