Greenville, SC: The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) has announced the 8 Finalists that will determine the 2023 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy winner to be honored at the 11th Annual Enshrinement Ceremony on April 18, 2024, at the Hotel Hartness. The Blanchard-Rogers Trophy honors South Carolina’s most outstanding college football player (or SC’s Heisman) for the 2023 season.

Each finalist was either born, grew up or played at a high school and/or college football program in the state of South Carolina.

Voting is available online at scfootballhof.org and open to anyone. The voting period runs through January 8, 2024, and provides SCFHOF members, football fans, and media outlets an opportunity to provide a singular vote to help determine the 2023 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy winner.

The Blanchard-Rogers Trophy is named after Heisman Trophy winners Felix “Doc” Blanchard (McColl,SC/Army/1945) and George Rogers (USC/1980). The trophy has been used to honor the South Carolina Collegiate Player of the Year since the 2016 season. The player of the year award has been given out by the SCFHOF annually since the 2013 season. Dutch Fork High School alum Jalin Hyatt received the 2022 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy at our 10th Annual Enshrinement for his outstanding junior season at Tennessee. Mr. Hyatt was picked in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.

Here are the finalists:

Travis Blackshear (CB/Furman University): Played in 12 games as a cornerback, recorded 29 total tackles (21 solo), 2.0 TFL, 4 interceptions, 9 PBU, and scored a defensive touchdown/First-Team All-SoCon/Had an interception and return in the 2nd round of the playoffs that led to a touchdown and a win against Chattanooga/Owns Furman record in career starts and career interceptions.

Jordan Burch (DE/Columbia, SC/Oregon University): Played in 13 games on the defensive line, recorded 33 total tackles (13 solo), 7.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 PBU, and 5 QBH/Led Oregon defense with 7.5 TFL during an 11-2 season/Oregon had the #11 ranked defense in the country in 2023 only allowing 17.3 points per game.

Loobert Denelus (DE/Benedict College): Played in 12 games on the defensive line, recorded 47 total tackles (27 solo), 18 TFL, 10 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR, and 1 defensive touchdown/2023 Campbell Trophy Finalist/All-SIAC 1st Team/2023 SIAC Defensive Player of the Year/2nd Team AFCA D2 All-American.

Xavier Legette (WR/Mullins, SC/University of South Carolina): Played in 12 games as a wide receiver and on special teams, recorded 71 receptions for 1,255 yards, averaged 17.7 yards per catch, and scored 7 TDs, responsible for 1,459 all-purpose yards in 2023/recorded 2nd most receiving yardage in a season all-time in Gamecock history/Biletnikoff Semi-Finalist/2nd Team All-SEC (AP/Coaches)/Playing in 2024 Senior Bowl.

Spencer Rattler (QB/ University of South Carolina): Played in 12 games at quarterback, completed 68.9% of his passes for 3,186 yards and 19 touchdowns, 147.7 efficiency rating, ran for 104 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2023/Steve Wadiak Team MVP Award (shared with Xavier Legette)/Playing in 2024 Senior Bowl.

Quincy Riley (CB/Columbia, SC/Louisville University): Played in 13 games at cornerback, recorded 45 total tackles (25 solo), 0.5 TFL, 2 interceptions, 8 PBU, 1 QBH/All-ACC Honorable Mention/Playing in 2024 Senior Bowl.

Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. (LB/Clemson University): Played in 12 games at linebacker, recorded 87 total tackles (54 solo), 14.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, 2 FF, and scored a defensive touchdown/1st Team All-ACC/Butkus Award Finalist/Bednarik Award Semi-Finalist/2nd Team AP All-American.

Nate Wiggins (CB/Clemson University): Played in 10 games at cornerback, recorded 29 total tackles (23 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 interceptions, 2 FF, 6 PBU, and scored a defensive touchdown/1st Team All-ACC/Considered a 1st Round NFL Draft prospect in 2024.