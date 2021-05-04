SCFHOF announces Bridge Builder award semifinalists, 3 from our area included

Greenville, SC: The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) revealed the 2021 Bridge Builder Excellence Award “BBEA” presented by Spinx Corporation Semi-Finalists today. The award rewards and encourages excellence in the community, in the classroom and on the field.

Award Criteria:

· Football Participation = 30%

· Academics – Minimum 3.2 GPA = 40%

· Exemplary School, Character, Community Citizenship, and Leadership = 30%

All South Carolina High School football players are eligible for the award. Each nominee will receive a certificate of recognition for their accomplishments. Top 10 Finalists will be included in a statewide press release and an invitation to share their story with state football legend and Lamar high school grad Levon Kirkland on the “Inside Blitz w/ Levon Kirkland”: A Sports & Leadership Podcast. The winner will be selected and invited to participate in our 2021 BBEA Ceremony and Livestream on July 21st from Zen in Downtown Greenville. Limited Passes for the live presentation are on sale now HERE!

Become a Bridge Builder at scfootballhof.org to help us put SC in the Top 10 nationally in college and career readiness (ranked 43rd in 2019 by US News) by December 31, 2030 and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @scfootballhof. Follow the Bridge Builder Excellence Program on Twitter @scbridgebuilder. #SCTop10N2030

2021 Bridge Builder Excellence Award Semi-Finalists: (alphabetical order)

o Ryan Burger- Myrtle Beach HS

o Adrian Chandler- Williston Elko HS

o Paul Davis- Spring Valley HS

o Miller DeArmond- Greer HS

o Braedon Enloe- Blue Ridge HS

o Kayden Hager- Catawba Ridge HS

o Kade Haywald- Clinton HS

o Eli Henderson- Byrnes HS

o William Jeffcoat- Pelion HS

o Kanaan Ligons- Ridge Spring-Monetta HS

o Grayson Loftis- Gaffney HS

o Nick Morgan- Wren HS

o David (Will) Ramey- Philip Simmons HS

o James Rawl- Laurens HS

o Bryce Rucker- Airport HS

o Aiden Patno- St. Johns Island HS

o LaNorris Sellers- South Florence HS

o Drew Settle- Chapman HS

o Seth Smith- Spartanburg HS

o Kaleb Snider- West Ashley HS

o Nehemiah Squire- Dillon HS/Connections Academy

o Malik Stowers- Westside HS

o Malik Thomas- Fox Creek HS

o Patrick Westbrook- Strom Thurmond HS

o Karrlen Waymyers- Hunter-Kinard-Tyler HS

o Ashton Whitner- Greenville HS

o Zachary Zivitski- Southside Christian HS

Courtesy – South Carolina Football Hall of Fame