SCFHOF announces finalists for Bridge Builder Award, Burger and Squire included in final 10

Greenville, SC: The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) revealed the 2021 Bridge Builder Excellence Award “BBEA” Top 10 Finalists presented by Spinx Corporation (Making Life Easier!). The award rewards and encourages excellence in the community, in the classroom and on the field.

Award Criteria:

· Football Participation = 30%

· Academics – Minimum 3.2 Overall GPA = 40%

· Exemplary School, Character, Community Citizenship, and Leadership = 30%

Each statewide nominee will receive a certificate of recognition for their accomplishments. In addition, Finalists will be invited to share their story with state football legend Levon Kirkland on the "Inside Blitz w/ Levon Kirkland": A Sports & Leadership Podcast.

Become a Bridge Builder at scfootballhof.org to help us put SC in the Top 10 nationally in college and career readiness (ranked 43rd in 2019 by US News) by December 31, 2030

BBEA Top 10 Finalists

Ryan Burger- Myrtle Beach High School/QB/Class of 2022/Appalachian St. Commit

Ryan is a high character and hard-working individual who has had success on and off the field. As a National Honor Society and Beta Club student, he received a 4.64 overall GPA this past year drawing the eyes of schools all over the country. The 1st Team All Region Quarterback hopes to pursue coaching as a career down the road.

Paul Davis- Spring Valley High School/DB/Class of 2021/Carnegie-Melon Signee

Paul was voted a finalist for the Mr. Richland County Football Award and a Friday Nights Rivals Scholar Athlete Award. The three-year starter was a 2020 National High School Football Preseason Academic All-American and posted a 4.0 GPA this past year. He is a member of the National Honors Society and National Science Honors Society. Davis has also had his hand working with educating youth, helping in ministry, and as a non-profit volunteer. He plans to study either electrical, mechanical, or environmental engineering.

Miller DeArmond- Greer High School/WR/Class of 2021/Western Carolina Signee

DeArmond is a 2x All-State, 2x Captain, 2x Offensive MVP, and a 2x All Region at Wide Receiver while performing exceptionally well in the classroom receiving a 3.6 GPA and remained at the top 15% of his class. DeArmond has served his community by greeting children in the car line before school and also taking the time to read to them in class whenever he had a free period. He has a career interest to be a chiropractor.

Eli Henderson- Byrnes High School/OL/Class of 2022/University of Arkansas Commit

Eli has worked extremely hard in the classroom and earned himself a 3.7 GPA this past year. He serves on the leadership council for the team. He has also spent time building and upgrading homes in the area for underprivileged residents, while also giving back to the youth through his work with youth football teams.

William Jeffcoat- Pelion High School/OL/Class of 2021/Army West Point Signee

Jeffcoat has a 5.2 GPA, ranking him first in the academic class. William Jeffcoat was a member of SC Boy’s State in 2019 and is a 4x All Region selection and a 2x All-State selection on the offensive line. In 2020 he was a part of the Shrine Bowl, a game between the top football players in NC/SC. Once he has completed his military service he plans to teach and coach.

Nemo Squire- Dillon High School (Connections Academy)/RB/Class of 2022/Uncommitted- 13 offers

Nehemiah “Nemo” Squire has a 3.98 overall GPA, making him a member of the National Honor Society. He also serves as a youth leader and works with a ministry that assists the homeless. On the field, Squire was named a nominee for RB of the Year and is a 2x All Region player. His future plans include receiving a scholarship in athletics and academics. Squires is hoping to study Architectural Engineering.

Malik Stowers- Westside High School/OL/Class of 2021/Newberry College Signee

Malik Stowers is a team captain and All Region player. Malik won a battle with Thyroid cancer his junior year of high school. Despite having underlying conditions, he played during the COVID-19 pandemic and did so for his community and teammates where they earned a region championship win. He is actively involved with his local church and community. Through his hard work Malik earned himself a 3.86 overall GPA and a scholarship to Newberry College where he plans to study business.

Malik Thomas- Fox Creek High School/LB/Class of 2021/Gardner-Webb Signee

Thomas is a 2020 BBEA Finalist, and a National Beta Club Member, who earned himself a 3.8 overall GPA this year. He spends a lot of time being a mentor and is also involved in Future Business Leaders of America and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He is a 2x Varsity Letterman and a Defensive Team Captain for Fox Creek. Malik Thomas has signed with Gardner-Webb and will study Graphic Design/Communications.

Karrlen Waymyers- Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School/DL/Class of 2021/SC State Signee

Waymyers currently holds a 3.6 GPA. He is also a member of the National Society of High School Scholars which recognizes his academic achievements. In 2020, he was named the Willie Jefferies Character Award winner by the Orangeburg County Community of Character Initiative. On the field, Karrlen Waymyers is a 2x All-Region and a Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2020. He will attend South Carolina State in the fall to study business management.

Ashton Whitner- Greenville High School/DB/Class of 2022/Uncommitted- 24 Offers

Whitner is a Beta Club member that has earned a 3.9 overall GPA. Described as a great leader, smart and honest kid spends a good amount of his time with food drives and helping out in the community. Ashton Whitner has been called a great player and coachable kid, who is a 3x All Region as a defensive safety. He plans to play college football and study business.

