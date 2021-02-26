SCHSL and SCISA basketball playoff scoreboard, February 26

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina got 6.0-shutout innings from starting pitcher Jacob Maton and a grand slam off the bat of outfielder Nick Lucky to cruise to an 8-1 win over the Bryant Bulldogs on day one of the CCU Baseball Tournament Friday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium.

With the win, Coastal improves to 3-2 on the season while the loss drops Bryant to 2-2 on the year.