SCHSL and SCISA basketball playoff scoreboard, February 26

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – A big Friday night of basketball across the region as the Class 5A boys and Class 1A girls in the SCHSL play for a spot in the Lower and Upper State finals next week. In the SCISA ranks, it’s a state semifinal day with Trinity Collegiate and Florence Christian eyeing a state finals berth on Saturday.

SCHSL Class 5A Boys:

River Bluff 71
Carolina Forest 53 (Final)

SCHSL Class 1A Girls:

Military Magnet 63
Lake View 55 (Final)

Lamar 39
Estill 63 (Final)

Southside Christian 60
McBee 40 (Final)

SCISA Class 3A Girls State Semifinals:

Trinity Collegiate 31
Northwood Academy 58 (Final)

Florence Christian 33
Cardinal Newman 53 (Final)

SCISA Class 3A Boys State Semifinals:

Augusta Christian 66
Trinity Collegiate 77 (Final)

Titans advance to the SCISA 3A state final on Saturday at 6:30pm at the Sumter Civic Center.

