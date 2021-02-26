SCHSL and SCISA basketball playoff scoreboard, February 26

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – A big Friday night of basketball across the region as the Class 5A boys and Class 1A girls in the SCHSL play for a spot in the Lower and Upper State finals next week. In the SCISA ranks, it’s a state semifinal day with Trinity Collegiate and Florence Christian eyeing a state finals berth on Saturday.
SCHSL Class 5A Boys:
River Bluff 71
Carolina Forest 53 (Final)
SCHSL Class 1A Girls:
Military Magnet 63
Lake View 55 (Final)
Lamar 39
Estill 63 (Final)
Southside Christian 60
McBee 40 (Final)
SCISA Class 3A Girls State Semifinals:
Trinity Collegiate 31
Northwood Academy 58 (Final)
Florence Christian 33
Cardinal Newman 53 (Final)
SCISA Class 3A Boys State Semifinals:
Augusta Christian 66
Trinity Collegiate 77 (Final)
Titans advance to the SCISA 3A state final on Saturday at 6:30pm at the Sumter Civic Center.