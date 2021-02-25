SCHSL and SCISA basketball playoff scores, February 25

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Tonight in the SCHSL, the Class 4A Boys and Class 3A Girls were in the spotlight. In Sumter, three of our private schools in the SCISA League were playing for a shot at a state championship appearance on Saturday.
SCHSL Class 4A Boys:
Aiken 42
Hartsville 47 (Final)
Myrtle Beach 43
Hilton Head 60 (Final)
Hartsville will face Hilton Head in the Class 4A Lower State Final on Monday, site TBD
SCHSL Class 3A Girls:
Loris 26
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 50 (Final)
SCISA Class 2A Boys – State Semifinal:
Dillon Christian 65
Pee Dee Academy 56 (Final)
SCISA Class 1A Boys – State Semifinal:
Anderson Christian 99
Conway Christian 58 (Final)
NCHSAA Basketball Playoffs, 2nd Round
Lumberton 64
Laney 47 (Final)
Pirates will play Pinecrest on Saturday