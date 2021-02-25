SCHSL and SCISA basketball playoff scores, February 25

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Zia Cooke scored 17 points and No. 5 South Carolina won its 13th game in a row against Mississippi, a 68-43 victory on Thursday.

The Gamecocks (19-3, 14-1 Southeastern Conference) remained on track for a second consecutive SEC regular-season crown with a showdown for the title at one-loss No. 3 Texas A&M on Sunday.