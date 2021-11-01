SCHSL and SCISA first round football playoffs set for Friday

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida social media influencer was caught on camera Friday doing a burnout through a red light, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

Police say Damaury Mikula, known for his influencer accounts on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, was driving along State Road 54 when he pulled up to a red light in his gray Dodge Challenger. FHP says Mikula's right turn signal was on and his windows were down as he glanced in the direction of an officer waiting in traffic a few cars behind.