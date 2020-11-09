SCHSL and SCISA high school football playoff schedule, November 13

CBS SPORTS - There's a new No. 1 at the top of the college football rankings as Alabama moved up to take over the top spot in the new AP Top 25 poll following Clemson's double-overtime loss at Notre Dame.

The Crimson Tide were off in Week 10 but had been slowly gaining on Clemson's lead in the ballots, closing the gap in voting points and first-place votes over the last month. The Tigers fell to No. 4 after the defeat, and Alabama took a large portion of those first-place votes to establish a firm hold on No. 1. Notre Dame moved up to No. 2 after the epic win, picking up just two first-place votes along the way, while Ohio State remained at No. 3 with one first-place votes after a routine dispatching of Rutgers.