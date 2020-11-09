SCHSL and SCISA high school football playoff schedule, November 13

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football playoffs begin for the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) on Friday. In the South Carolina Independent School Association, our teams are onto the semifinal round. Below are the matchups for the games that are scheduled for Friday, November the 13th. All games begin at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted and the home team is listed on the bottom.

SCHSL Class 5A:

Carolina Forest
Goose Creek

SCHSL Class 4A:

James Island
North Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach
South Aiken – 7:00pm

West Florence
Beaufort

SCHSL Class 3A:

Hanahan
Dillon

Aynor
Oceanside Collegiate

Lake City
Gilbert

SCHSL Class 2A:

Andrews
Cheraw

Andrew Jackson
Marion

SCHSL Class 1A:

Baptist Hill
Carvers Bay

Allendale-Fairfax
Lake View

Johnsonville
Whale Branch

Williston-Elko
Lamar

SCISA Playoffs – Semifinal Round

Pee Dee Academy
Hilton Head Christian

Orangeburg Prep
Carolina Academy

Dillon Christian
Thomas Heyward

