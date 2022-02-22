MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school basketball playoff field continues to shrink as we move along into the 3rd round of the SCHSL postseason and the quarterfinal round of SCISA action. Below are tonight’s scores and highlights.

SCHSL Class A Boys – 3rd Round

Carvers Bay 72

Hannah-Pamplico 76 (Final/OT)

SCISA Class 3A Girls – Quarterfinals

Porter-Gaud 46

Trinity Collegiate 82 (Final)

SCISA Class 2A Boys – Quarterfinals

Palmetto Christian 51

Pee Dee Academy 36 (Final)

Shannon Forest 66

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 45 (Final)