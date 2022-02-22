MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school basketball playoff field continues to shrink as we move along into the 3rd round of the SCHSL postseason and the quarterfinal round of SCISA action. Below are tonight’s scores and highlights.
SCHSL Class A Boys – 3rd Round
Carvers Bay 72
Hannah-Pamplico 76 (Final/OT)
SCISA Class 3A Girls – Quarterfinals
Porter-Gaud 46
Trinity Collegiate 82 (Final)
SCISA Class 2A Boys – Quarterfinals
Palmetto Christian 51
Pee Dee Academy 36 (Final)
Shannon Forest 66
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 45 (Final)