SCHSL approves winter sports dates, football championship venues still up in the air

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The South Carolina High School League approved starting dates for the winter sports seasons by a vote of 14-0 this morning.

High school boys and girls basketball may begin practice on November the 2nd, they can play 2 scrimmages, and the regular season can start on November the 30th. Much like football, the playoffs will be shortened to just 4 rounds making regional play criticial night in and night out. Attendance is expected to be limited with social distancing guidelines still in place with those inside wearing masks.

High school wrestling can begin practice on November 9th, with the first matches slated to begin on December the 14th.

The SCHSL is still searching for venues to hold the football and cheerleading finals in December. Williams-Brice Stadium and Benedict College in Columbia typically hold the finals, but will not this season due to COVID-19. The league office is hopeful to have places set by mid-November.