SCHSL baseball and softball playoff scoreboard, May 19

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The SCHSL baseball and softball playoffs rolled on, on Wednesday with elimination games across the region. Below are the latest scores and updates from our teams. The winning teams tonight have to win twice on Friday in order to advance to the next round.

BASEBALL:

Wando 10

Socastee 0 (Final) – Socastee’s season comes to an end

St. James 5

Berkeley 6 (Final) – St. James season comes to an end

South Florence 1

Beaufort 2 (Final) – South Florence’s season comes to an end

Aynor 6

Hanahan 3 (Final) – Aynor travels to Gilbert on Friday for the District Championship



Bishop England 2

Georgetown 4 (Final) – Georgetown travels to Strom Thurmond on Friday for the District Championship

Branchville 2

Green Sea Floyds 12 (Final) – GSF will travel to to East Clarendon on Friday for the District Championship

SOFTBALL:

St. James 5

White Knoll 4 (Final) – St. James will travel to Ashley Ridge on Friday for the District Championship

Midland Valley 4

South Florence 14 (Final) – SF travels to Colleton County on Friday for the District Championship

May River 7

Darlington 13 (Final) – Darlington travels to North Augusta on Friday for the District Championship

Swansea 2

Aynor 10 (Final) – Aynor travels to Hanahan on Friday for the District Championship

Oceanside Collegiate 4

Dillon 14 (Final) – Dillon travels to Gilbert on Friday for the District Championship (5:30pm)

Latta 10

Barnwell 0 (Final) – Latta travels to Andrew Jackson on Friday for the District Championship

Marion

Carvers Bay 5

Johnsonville 15 (Final) – Johnsonville travels to Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Friday for the District Championship

Branchville 0

East Clarendon 10 (Final) – EC travels to Lake View on Friday for the District Championship