SCHSL baseball and softball playoff scoreboard, May 21

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Below are the SCHSL baseball and softball playoff games and scores from Friday evening across our region. The winners advancing to play in the Lower State Finals next week, which is a best of 3-game series on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Some of our schools need just one victory tonight, others need two.

BASEBALL:

Aynor
Gilbert

Georgetown
Strom Thurmond

Latta
Philip Simmons

Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Lake View

Green Sea Floyds
East Clarendon

SOFTBALL:

St. James
Ashley Ridge

South Florence
Colleton County

Darlington
North Augusta

Aynor
Hanahan

Dillon
Gilbert

Latta
Andrew Jackson

East Clarendon
Lake View

Johnsonville
Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending stories