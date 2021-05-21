SCHSL baseball and softball playoff scoreboard, May 21

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Below are the SCHSL baseball and softball playoff games and scores from Friday evening across our region. The winners advancing to play in the Lower State Finals next week, which is a best of 3-game series on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Some of our schools need just one victory tonight, others need two.
BASEBALL:
Aynor
Gilbert
Georgetown
Strom Thurmond
Latta
Philip Simmons
Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Lake View
Green Sea Floyds
East Clarendon
SOFTBALL:
St. James
Ashley Ridge
South Florence
Colleton County
Darlington
North Augusta
Aynor
Hanahan
Dillon
Gilbert
Latta
Andrew Jackson
East Clarendon
Lake View
Johnsonville
Bamberg-Ehrhardt