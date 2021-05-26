SCHSL baseball and softball playoff scoreboard, May 26

Darlington captured the Class 4A lower state championship on Wednesday with an 8-4 win over Colleton County.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) baseball and softball playoffs continue on Wednesday night. A number of our area teams looked to punch their tickets to the state finals with a victory. Below are the scores, highlights, and what’s ahead for those left in the postseason. Each contest tonight is game 2 of the best of 3-game series for the Lower State Championship series in each classification.

SOFTBALL:

Colleton County 4
Darlington 8 (Final) – Falcons win the series, 2-0 and advance to the Class 4A state finals next week

Aynor 2
Dillon 6 (Final) – Wildcats win the series, 2-0 and advance to the Class 3A state finals next week

Lake View 11
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 0 (Final) – Series tied at 1-1, game 3 will be played on Saturday in Manning

BASEBALL:

Green Sea Floyds 2
Lake View 10 (Final) – Wild Gators win the series, 2-0 and advance to the Class 1A state finals next week

