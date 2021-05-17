SCHSL baseball and softball playoff scores, May 17

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Below are the latest scores from tonight’s SCHSL baseball and softball playoffs as our local teams either looked to stay alive in the double elimination tournament or advance to Friday’s district finals.
BASEBALL SCORES:
Ashley Ridge 1
St. James 2 (Final) – Sharks advance to Wednesday’s elimination game
Green Sea Floyds 1
East Clarendon 6 (Final) – EC advances to Friday’s district final, GSF will play in an elimination game on Wednesday
Aynor 18
Lakewood 1 (Final) – Aynor will face Hanahan on Wednesday in an elimination game
North Augusta 1
South Florence 2 (Final) – South’s advances to Wednesday’s elimination game
Lexington 2
Socastee 12 (Final) – Socastee advances to Wednesday’s elimination game
North Myrtle Beach 1
Hartsville 5 (Final) – Hartsville advances to Wednesday’s elimination game, NMB’s season is over
Georgetown 3
Strom Thurmond 8 (Final) – Georgetown will play in an elimination game on Wednesday
SOFTBALL SCORES:
Lake View 4
East Clarendon 3 (Final) – LV advances to Friday’s district final, EC plays in an elimination game on Wednesday
Johnsonville 1
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 4 (Final) – Johnsonville will host Carvers Bay on Wednesday
Aynor 19
Marlboro County 3 (Final) – Aynor advances to play Swansea on Wednesday, MC’s season ends
Gilbert 3
Dillon 2 (Final) – Dillon hosts Oceanside Collegiate on Wednesday in an elimination game
Socastee 0
Lexington 4 (Final) – Socastee’s season comes to a close
South Florence 3
Colleton County 5 (Final) – SF will host an elimination game on Wednesday
North Augusta 4
Darlington 0 (Final) – Darlington hosts May River on Wednesday in an elimination game
Carvers Bay 15
Palmetto Scholars 3 (Final) – Carvers Bay will travel to Johnsonville on Wednesday
Timberland 5
Latta 18 (Final) – Latta will play in an elimination game on Wednesday