SCHSL baseball and softball playoff scores, May 17

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Below are the latest scores from tonight’s SCHSL baseball and softball playoffs as our local teams either looked to stay alive in the double elimination tournament or advance to Friday’s district finals.

BASEBALL SCORES:

Ashley Ridge 1

St. James 2 (Final) – Sharks advance to Wednesday’s elimination game

Green Sea Floyds 1

East Clarendon 6 (Final) – EC advances to Friday’s district final, GSF will play in an elimination game on Wednesday

Aynor 18

Lakewood 1 (Final) – Aynor will face Hanahan on Wednesday in an elimination game

North Augusta 1

South Florence 2 (Final) – South’s advances to Wednesday’s elimination game

Lexington 2

Socastee 12 (Final) – Socastee advances to Wednesday’s elimination game

North Myrtle Beach 1

Hartsville 5 (Final) – Hartsville advances to Wednesday’s elimination game, NMB’s season is over

Georgetown 3

Strom Thurmond 8 (Final) – Georgetown will play in an elimination game on Wednesday

SOFTBALL SCORES:

Lake View 4

East Clarendon 3 (Final) – LV advances to Friday’s district final, EC plays in an elimination game on Wednesday

Johnsonville 1

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 4 (Final) – Johnsonville will host Carvers Bay on Wednesday

Aynor 19

Marlboro County 3 (Final) – Aynor advances to play Swansea on Wednesday, MC’s season ends

Gilbert 3

Dillon 2 (Final) – Dillon hosts Oceanside Collegiate on Wednesday in an elimination game

Socastee 0

Lexington 4 (Final) – Socastee’s season comes to a close

South Florence 3

Colleton County 5 (Final) – SF will host an elimination game on Wednesday

North Augusta 4

Darlington 0 (Final) – Darlington hosts May River on Wednesday in an elimination game

Carvers Bay 15

Palmetto Scholars 3 (Final) – Carvers Bay will travel to Johnsonville on Wednesday

Timberland 5

Latta 18 (Final) – Latta will play in an elimination game on Wednesday