SCHSL baseball and softball playoff updates for June 3

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The rain and storms in the Pee Dee this afternoon have forced some postponements for the SCHSL baseball and softball state championships. Below is the updated schedule of games and events for tonight and Friday. All of these are game 2’s and the home team is listed on the bottom.

THURSDAY SOFTBALL:

Dillon (1-0)
Seneca (0-1) – 6pm

FRIDAY SOFTBALL:

Lugoff-Elgin (1-0)
Darlington (0-1) – 6:30pm

Dixie (0-1)
Lake View (1-0) – 6pm

FRIDAY BASEBALL:

Southside Christian (0-1)
Lake View (1-0) – 6pm

