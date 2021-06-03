SCHSL baseball and softball playoff updates for June 3

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The rain and storms in the Pee Dee this afternoon have forced some postponements for the SCHSL baseball and softball state championships. Below is the updated schedule of games and events for tonight and Friday. All of these are game 2’s and the home team is listed on the bottom.
THURSDAY SOFTBALL:
Dillon (1-0)
Seneca (0-1) – 6pm
FRIDAY SOFTBALL:
Lugoff-Elgin (1-0)
Darlington (0-1) – 6:30pm
Dixie (0-1)
Lake View (1-0) – 6pm
FRIDAY BASEBALL:
Southside Christian (0-1)
Lake View (1-0) – 6pm