SCHSL baseball and softball playoffs scoreboard, May 24

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The SCHSL lower state championship series have begun across the state. Each of our local squads in baseball and softball will play a best of 3-game series this week on Monday, Wednesday, and potentially Friday with the winners advancing to next week’s state championships.
BASEBALL:
Marion 10
Barnwell 12 (Final) – Season ends for Marion
Lake View 4
Green Sea Floyds 1 (Final) – Wild Gators lead series 1-0, next game Wednesday at Lake View
SOFTBALL:
Darlington 3
Colleton County 2 (Final) – Falcons lead series 1-0, next game Wednesday at Darlington
Dillon 11
Aynor 3 (Final) – Wildcats lead series 1-0, next game Wednesday at Dillon
Lake View
Bamberg-Ehrhardt