SCHSL baseball and softball state championships, June 4

The Lake View Wild Gators softball team took down Dixie, 8-2 on Friday night to win the Class A state championship in Dillon County.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Two matchups tonight in the SCHSL state softball finals involving Darlington and Lake View. Below are the scores, video, and updates going into the weekend.

BASEBALL:

Southside Christian
Lake View – Game 2 – Saturday at 6pm at Lake View (Wild Gators lead series 1-0)

SOFTBALL:

Dixie 2
Lake View 8 (Final) – Wild Gators are the Class 1A state champions

Lugoff-Elgin 5
Darlington 4 (Final) – Demons are the Class 4A state champions

Seneca
Dillon – Game 3 – Saturday at 6pm at Chapin High School (Series tied at 1-1)
Winner of this game will be crowned the SCHSL Class 3-A state champion

