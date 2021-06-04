SCHSL baseball and softball state championships, June 4

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 3-year-old girl is dead and her mother has been arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter after investigators in California say she left the child in a hot car while she tended to a marijuana grow.

Police in Visalia responded to the call of a child who was not breathing after being left in a parked vehicle for an extended period of time, according to investigators.