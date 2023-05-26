MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – 3 area schools have an opportunity to win a state championship tonight in the South Carolina High School League. Below are the contests, scores, and highlights will be updated after the 11pm show.
SCHSL Class 4A Baseball Championship Game 3 – Series tied 1-1
Catawba Ridge
North Myrtle Beach – 6pm
Game in Hartsville
SCHSL Class 3A Softball Championship Game 3 – Series tied 1-1
Aynor
Crescent – 6pm
Game at White Knoll High School in Lexington
SCHSL Class 1A Softball Championship Game 3 – Series tied 1-1
Lewisville
Hannah-Pamplico – 6pm
Game at McBee High School