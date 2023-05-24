MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – 3 area schools continue their quest toward a state championship tonight in the South Carolina High School League. Below are the contests, scores, and highlights after the 11pm show. The home team is listed on the bottom.

SCHSL Class 4A Baseball Championship Game 2 – NMB up 1-0

Catawba Ridge 4

North Myrtle Beach 1 (Final)

Game 3 on Friday at Hartsville High School at 6pm

SCHSL Class 3A Softball Championship Game 2 – Aynor up 1-0

Aynor 0

Crescent 1 (Final)

Game 3 set for Friday at White Knoll HS at 6pm

SCHSL Class 1A Softball Championship Game 2 – Lewisville up 1-0

Lewisville 1

Hannah-Pamplico 11 (Final/5 Innings)

Game 3 set for Friday night at McBee High School at 6pm