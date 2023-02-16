MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The 1st round of the South Carolina High School League basketball playoffs continue across our area. Below are 1st round scores from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

BOYS Class 5A:

White Knoll
Conway

St. James
West Ashley

Carolina Forest
Summerville

Wando
Socastee

BOYS Class 2A:

Andrews
Bishop England

North Central
Marion

Chesterfield
Mullins

BOYS Class 1A:

Latta
Whale Branch

Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Lake View

Johnsonville
Burke

Lamar
Estill

Charleston Math & Science
Carvers Bay

East Clarendon
Baptist Hill

Bethune-Bowman
Hannah-Pamplico

GIRLS Class 4A:

West Florence
Westwood

Hilton Head
Hartsville

Irmo
Wilson

North Myrtle Beach
AC Flora

Midland Valley
South Florence

GIRLS Class 3A:

Dillon
Camden

Darlington
Loris

Marlboro County
Waccamaw