SCHSL basketball playoff scoreboard, February 23

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Tonight the final first round playoff games in the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) as the Class A girls and Class 5A boys were in action. The SCISA playoffs are taking place in Sumter.

Class 5A Boys:

Wando 53
Carolina Forest 78 (Final) – Panthers will host River Bluff, Friday at 7pm

Conway 31
Goose Creek 58 (Final) – Tigers season ends

Class 1A Girls:

Bethune-Bowman 21
Lake View 55 – Wild Gators will host Military Magnet, Friday at 6:30pm

Carvers Bay 53
Estill 73 (Final) – Bears season ends

Military Magnet 67
East Clarendon 58 (Final) – Wolverines season ends

Lamar 40
Whale Branch 37 (Final) – Lamar will travel to Estill on Friday at 7pm.

