SCHSL basketball playoff scoreboard, February 23

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Coastal Carolina baseball took advantage of an error and three bases-loaded walks in the top of the 12th inning to defeat the No. 16 nationally-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons 4-1 in extra innings on Tuesday night in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The last 12-inning game for the Chanticleers was a 10-9 walk-off win over Wake Forest back on March 5, 2019.