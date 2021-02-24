SCHSL basketball playoff scoreboard, February 24

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Golf star Tiger Woods is recovering from surgery on his leg and ankle after his SUV swerved off the road and rolled down a steep hillside Tuesday morning, requiring crews to pry him from the wreckage.

The crash caused “significant” injuries all down his right leg that featured rods, pins and screws during what was described as a “long surgical procedure” by Orthopedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.