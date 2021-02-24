SCHSL basketball playoff scoreboard, February 24

North Myrtle Beach knocked off state power North Augusta, 32-29 to advance to the Class 4A lower state final.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Today began the quarterfinal round for our local SCHSL schools with the winners advancing to the lower and upper state finals this weekend. The sites for those games have yet to be determined.

SCHSL Girls Class 4A:

Myrtle Beach 27
Darlington 37 (Final)

North Augusta 29
North Myrtle Beach 32 (Final)

SCHSL Girls Class 2A:

Marion 35
Philip Simmons 42 (Final)

SCHSL Boys Class 3A:

Marlboro County 60
Bishop England 59 (Final)

SCHSL Boys Class 1A:

Hannah-Pamplico 46
Scott’s Branch 70 (Final)

Carvers Bay 64
Baptist Hill 76 (Final)

