SCHSL basketball playoffs 1st round scores, February 16

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The SCHSL high school basketball playoffs are officially underway. On this Wednesday, 5 different classifications got started. Below are the scores and highlights with the home team listed on the bottom. Most games begin at 6 or 7pm this evening.
Class 5A Boys:
River Bluff
Conway
Carolina Forest
Lexington
St. James
Dutch Fork
Class 3A Boys:
Marlboro County
Oceanside Collegiate
Waccamaw
Brookland-Cayce
Fox Creek
Loris
Strom Thurmond
Dillon
Aynor
Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Class 4A Girls:
May River
South Florence
West Florence
James Island
Myrtle Beach
North Augusta
Airport
North Myrtle Beach
Lucy Beckham
Hartsville
Darlington
Bluffton
Class 2A Girls:
Chesterfield
Marion
Cheraw
Latta
Class 1A Girls:
Lamar
Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Palmetto Scholars
East Clarendon
Allendale-Fairfax
Lake View
Timmonsville
Estill
Whale Branch
Carvers Bay
Hemingway
Military Magnet
Bethune-Bowman
Hannah-Pamplico