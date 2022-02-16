SCHSL basketball playoffs 1st round scores, February 16

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The SCHSL high school basketball playoffs are officially underway. On this Wednesday, 5 different classifications got started. Below are the scores and highlights with the home team listed on the bottom. Most games begin at 6 or 7pm this evening.

Class 5A Boys:

River Bluff
Conway

Carolina Forest
Lexington

St. James
Dutch Fork

Class 3A Boys:

Marlboro County
Oceanside Collegiate

Waccamaw
Brookland-Cayce

Fox Creek
Loris

Strom Thurmond
Dillon

Aynor
Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Class 4A Girls:

May River
South Florence

West Florence
James Island

Myrtle Beach
North Augusta

Airport
North Myrtle Beach

Lucy Beckham
Hartsville

Darlington
Bluffton

Class 2A Girls:

Chesterfield
Marion

Cheraw
Latta

Class 1A Girls:

Lamar
Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Palmetto Scholars
East Clarendon

Allendale-Fairfax
Lake View

Timmonsville
Estill

Whale Branch
Carvers Bay

Hemingway
Military Magnet

Bethune-Bowman
Hannah-Pamplico

