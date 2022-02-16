SCHSL basketball playoffs 1st round scores, February 16

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) -- A 17-year-old died Wednesday and his brother is facing charges after he was unintentionally shot in the head early Tuesday morning during a drive-by, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said.

Isiah Keion Chestnutt, died Wednesday at UNC hospital in Chapel Hill, the sheriff's office said. His body will be transferred to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy,