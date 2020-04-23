SCHSL cancels entire spring sports season

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The South Carolina High School League by a vote of 15-0 canceled the entire spring sports season in the state. This effects baseball, softball, tennis, golf, soccer, lacrosse, and track & field. In addition to those, there will be no spring football and competitive cheerleading.

Earlier in the day, Governor Henry McMaster announced all schools would be closed for the remainder of the year. No school means no sports teams can practice or have games. This all follows suit with college and pro sports being put on hold.

We spoke with South Florence athletic director Bob Wilson earlier in the day and he, like many other schools still plan to honor those senior sports athletes.

“We are planning a virtual spring athletic awards program much shortened version here at South Florence High School the other schools are trying to do similar things as well we are going to do what we can to try too make the best of what’s a difficult situation I hope through this adversity that one of the things that comes out is there’s a greater appreciation for the experience of athletes itself the games, the commodity, the practice.”

One of the state’s best baseball teams, St. James echoed the same thing from head coach Robbie Centracchio.

“If we were able to go back to school we knew we had a chance to many put something together, maybe a tournament at the end, many a couple rounds of playoffs – we’ve been just kind of holding out and holding faith. You know it’s kind of like bottom of the seventh, two outs, two strikes, last batter up, and hoping. And then when the news comes it’s just like a whirlwind of emotion.”