SCHSL decides on high school football championship sites for 2020

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – Below is a statement from league commissioner Jerome Singleton on the selection of the SCHSL high school football state championship game sites for 2020.

Greetings,

This correspondence is sent to you as an update and announcement of the game sites

for the SCHSL 2020 Football State Championships. After long deliberations and

discussions with the administrators of the venues in consideration, the SC High School

League has agreed to hold the five state championships at the Harry Parone Stadium of

Spring Valley High School and Charlie W. Johnson Stadium of Benedict College.

The games will be held on December 4th & 5th, 2020. The classifications playing at each

site will be decided at a later date. All COVID-19 safety and sanitation protocols as it

relates to spectator attendance will be followed.

Thank you for your patience, understanding, and attention to this matter.



Jerome Singleton, Commissioner

SC High School League

Courtesy – SCHSL