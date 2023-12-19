COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) has finalized the classification placement of all schools beginning with the 2024-2025 school year. This classification placement will be in effect for two years.

The guidelines established by the Reclassification/Realignment Guidelines Committee served as the blueprint for schools’ placements. Schools were assigned based on their enrollment count, to include district additions and the 3.0 multiplier. Flexibility, as approved by the Reclassification/Realignment Guidelines Committee, was also used with consideration given to geographics and travel.

Locally, North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, and West Florence will move from Class 4A to Class 5A. Darlington is going up from Class 3A to Class 4A. Lake City drops from Class 3A to Class 2A. Atlantic Collegiate Academy will enter next year in Class 2A in Horry County.

“Appreciation is expressed to those who served on the Reclassification/Realignment Guidelines Committee,” said Dr. Jerome Singleton, Commissioner of the SCHSL. “Classification placement of schools is the initial phase of the process. The next step for the League staff is to place the schools into regions in their respective classifications.”

The SCHSL’s Executive Committee will meet January 18-19, 2024, to hear appeals regarding the classification placements.

Below are the schools & classifications they will compete in.